The Morning Briefing: Democrats Won't Be Derailing the Trump Train Anytime Soon

One of the big reasons that I’m sure that the Democrats aren’t going to do well in the November midterm elections is that they’re obsessed with keeping Donald Trump off of the ballot in 2024. It consumes them and it’s quite fun to watch their ongoing panic.

If you’re here for the entertainment, the best part of it all is that it isn’t going to work.

While I never discount the ability of the Democrats to pervert the rule of law and violate the Constitution, I don’t think they’re going to get away with rigging the next election ahead of time. Their J6 House Soviet Select Committee on Daddy Issues will end up just you-know-whatting in the wind and Trump will only grow stronger.

Ryan wrote about Trump’s latest rally, which no doubt had the Dems scrambling for the Prilosec:

Former President Donald Trump’s rallies are legendary, and Friday night’s rally in Wilmington, N.C., was no exception. Tens of thousands of loyal supporters turned out for the event, and they witnessed the former president draw his verbal sword and slay his political opponents, such as New York Attorney General Letitia James. He was on fire, and he was especially laser-focused on James, who earlier in the week announced a civil lawsuit against Trump and members of his family. James’ suit claims Trump and his organization have routinely inflated the actual value of the company’s assets to obtain larger and more favorable bank loans. Trump not only mentioned James’ lawsuit, which he and others believe is purely politically motivated, but Trump also attacked James with a term usually used against him — ridiculously — by his enemies on the left, calling her a “racist.” “There’s no better example of the left’s chilling obsession with targeting political opponents than the baseless, abusive, and depraved lawsuit against me, my family, my company, by the racist attorney general of New York State. Leticia ‘Peekaboo’ James,” Trump told the North Carolina rally crowd Friday night.

Democrats keep telling themselves that Trump’s supporters are a fringe movement in the GOP. For the most part, Trump is the GOP now. Even people who never really warmed up to him know that if he runs against any Democrat/Commie in 2024, they’re going to be all in for him.

The pathological Democrat/Liz Cheney lust for removing Trump from the 2024 equation is, thus far, backfiring on them. They would have had better success pushing him aside if they’d just shut their yaps. Of course, that would just clear the way for Ron DeSantis, who is going to steamroll them too.

Their hatred of Trump is pretty much serving as steroids for his popularity. He takes their tears, anguish, and vitriol and uses it to grow stronger.

While President LOLEightyonemillion is doddering around and shaking hands with ghosts during important public appearances, the once and probably future President of the United States is thrilling crowds who stand in line for hours to see him. If the Democrats do manage to manufacture a way to keep him off the 2024 ballot, we may very well have our first write-in president ever.

The waterworks start a little before the 5:00 mark. Hoo-boy, when they cut to Nadal and he’s crying too…

