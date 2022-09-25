Jen Psaki Makes a Stunning Admission About Joe Biden

It’s been a few months since Jen Psaki last spoke on behalf of the Biden administration. Her tenure as the chief propagandist for the Biden administration was, to say the least, a bit on the rocky side.

Her tenure was an endless cycle of dodging questions, deflecting blame, and lying during press briefings. One of her most notable lies was that there were no Americans stranded in Afghanistan during the botched withdrawal.

We’ll always remember Psaki as our “Circle Back Girl,” a nickname she earned because of her tendency to avoid answering questions she couldn’t answer by promising to “circle back” to an issue.

Perhaps the best thing to happen to her legacy was the appointment of Karine Jean-Pierre as her successor. Jean-Pierre quickly proved to be unprepared for the job because of her excessive reliance on notes and her repeated disastrous performances, ultimately putting the White House in the position of bringing Pentagon spokesman John Kirby to babysit her.

Neither Psaki nor Jean-Pierre has any loyalty to the truth, but Psaki did dabble in some honesty on Sunday when she conceded that if the upcoming midterm elections are a “referendum” on Joe Biden that the Democrats will lose.

“If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose. And they know that. They also know that crime is a huge vulnerability for Democrats, I would say one of the biggest vulnerabilities,” Psaki said on Meet the Press on NBC.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more truthful statement from her during her tenure as White House press secretary, and it’s actually quite shocking that she’d admit that her former boss is a drag on Democrats. She might still be a shill for the Democrats, but I’m sure she has more freedom to not blindly toe the administration’s narrative on everything, which gives her the opportunity to not pretend things are hunky-dory in Biden’s bubble—which they clearly are not. While Biden’s approval ratings have improved over the past month, they are still underwater.

On top of that, polls are showing the GOP taking the lead in generic ballot polling. The latest ABC/Washington Post poll put Republicans up five points over the Democrats among likely voters—a huge blow to the prevailing narrative that the Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was gonna save the Democrats from a blowout this year. Media polls have long been accused of being biased towards the Democrats, so the left has every reason to be panicking over this poll—especially since it sounds a lot like the results of the notoriously accurate Trafalgar Group’s latest generic poll, which had the GOP up six points.

Democrat consultants are also warning that a “MAGA surge” in November is coming, no doubt contributed to by Biden’s unprecedented and divisive attacks on MAGA Republicans, whom he called “a threat to our democracy.”

Will Psaki sing a different tune if Republicans win in November—especially if they manage to take both the House and Senate, or will she make excuses for the Democrats’ defeat because she’s used to looking at Biden through rose-colored glasses?