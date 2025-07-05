TEXAS FLOODS: Death Toll Rises to 24, Children Still Missing

The Texas Hill Country flash flood death toll has reached 24, and the search and rescue operation continues. A large storm system has slowly crept over San Antonio, San Angelo, and Austin, plus countless small towns including Kerrville, which is known for stunning rivers, rolling hills, and vintage charm. As much as 12 inches of rain per hour fell, raising river levels more than 34 feet in a matter of hours.

Camp Mystic, a popular Christian girls camp celebrating its 99th year of operation this summer, and Camp La Junta for boys, which is in its 90th year, were at capacity with grade-school campers and young adult counselors. Two La Junta boys describe the choices they had to make to survive as the flood waters rose above the top bunks and toward the rafters:

Two brave boys describe how they survived the flood, they were at camp la junta pic.twitter.com/p5S83sivKT — Widiwidi (@TxWidiwidi) July 5, 2025

Entire cabins were swept into the rushing river waters in the early morning hours of July 4. The surrounding area, packed with tourists, RVs, and campers taking advantage of the long weekend are also affected. Social media was inundated with photos of children, grandparents, families, and friends who were known to be along the Guadalupe, Llano, and San Saba rivers.

My heart feels so heavy right now.



As of 3:30 PM on July 4th, 23 children remain missing at Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, along the Guadalupe River.



Please keep these kids, their families, everyone impacted by the flooding, and all the brave first responders in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/NMeykdeWL7 — Mayra Flores (@MayraFlores4TX) July 5, 2025

Of course the speed of the moving water is dangerous enough, but the biggest threats to those caught in a flash flood are the floating debris fields and items below the surface. Entire trees, vehicles, construction equipment, roofs, backyard play sets, outdoor furniture are all possible threats, in addition to the water.

A man was discovered in a pile of debris the size of a minivan, tangled in wires, alive with a broken leg. Another survivor was found clinging to an uprooted tree 12 miles from her point of origin. The United States Coast Guard, dozens of state agencies, the Cajun Navy, and the National Guard have all been deployed to the area in a 24/7 rescue operation.

President Trump has assured Texas leadership that they will have access to the whatever resources are needed to overcome this crisis. Governor Greg Abbott issued the following statement:

Texas is providing all necessary resources to Kerrville, Ingram, Hunt, and the entire Texas Hill Country dealing with these devastating floods. The State of Texas [yesterday, July 4, 2025] has mobilized additional resources in addition to the resources sent in preparation for the storms. I urge Texas to heed guidance from state and local officials and monitor local forecasts to avoid driving into flooded areas.

The rain threat is not dissipating today, as storms continuing to pound the area, while the system slowly crawls east toward the Gulf of America. A system of reservoirs along the Colorado River are being utilized to channel some of the incoming flood waters; these Highland Lakes are also popular outdoor recreation areas, and people in the area are encouraged to take extreme precautions.

The LCRA now says that all 10 floodgates may need to open overnight at Starcke Dam to pass flood water down to Lake Travis.



That's a LOT of water moving through LBJ and Marble Falls. Lots of debris will be flowing quickly. I'd hold off on boating for the rest of the weekend pic.twitter.com/nYlLfTSXoX — Avery Tomasco (@averytomascowx) July 5, 2025

Lake Travis, a popular boating destination, is expected to rise 15 to 20 feet as the dams are opened. The National Weather Service is issuing frequent and detailed watches and warnings; if you are in the area, please make sure your cell phone emergency alerts are turned on. As we saw with the disastrous Hurricane Helene flooding in western North Carolina, the threat does not stop when the rain does.

In spite of what Never Trumpers want you to believe, the National Weather Service was not affected by the federal government cuts early in the Trump presidency. Five warnings, including one that blared imminent danger with directions to seek higher ground right away, were issued to the camps, so any myth that the camps had no warning are hollow and unhelpful.

If you want to help in the relief efforts, as a Texan, I encourage you to consider giving whatever resources you have to the Cajun Navy. These fine neighbors of ours have a proven track record of success, transparency, and direct help for those in need.

Even in the face of uncertainty, death, and fear, the Texas Spirit perseveres.

Y’all - I wanna stop and highlight some of the amazing human kindness taking place as tragedy unfolds in Kerrville. This little restaurant, Grape Juice, has turned its kitchen towards serving those in need as crisis shelters fill up - serving 2k sandwiches so far. pic.twitter.com/rxDceCkEBq — Matt Stringer (@WestTxStringer) July 5, 2025

This is being described as hurricane-level damage in the middle of Texas, an area that is no stranger to droughts and floods. Updates will continue to be provided as they are available.