Trump Nuked Thom Tillis Into Retirement

Sen. Thom Tillis’ political career just met its end, and there’s no denying who dropped the hammer: Donald J. Trump. On Sunday, Tillis announced he will not seek re-election, saying the choice between “another six years navigating the political theatre and partisan gridlock” and spending time with family “is not a hard choice.”

Reflecting on his journey “from living in a trailer park and making minimum wage” to becoming a U.S. Senator, Tillis highlighted key achievements, including helping to pass the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and confirming “three conservative Supreme Court justices and counting.”

He also emphasized bipartisan accomplishments he’s “most proud of,” such as “passing the first-in-the-nation eugenics compensation,” major mental health investments, the Respect for Marriage Act, and rebuilding the Senate NATO Observer Group—even when those efforts “got me into trouble with my own party.”

Tillis warned that “leaders who are willing to embrace bipartisanship, compromise, and demonstrate independent thinking are becoming an endangered species.” He criticized both parties for their hypocrisy: “When people see independent thinking on the other side, they cheer. But… when it comes from their side, they scorn, ostracize, and even censure.”

He closed by slamming politicians “motivated by pure raw politics” who “don’t give a damn about the people they promised to represent,” saying too many avoid “the hard work to research the policies they seek to implement.”

Tillis said he will continue to serve his remaining 18 months in office, aiming to “focus on producing meaningful results without the distraction of raising money or political gamesmanship.”

ALERT: Sen TILLIS not running for reelection: pic.twitter.com/VzZsez5vwj — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 29, 2025

Let’s not sugarcoat it—Tillis’ exit is less a graceful retirement and more a forced evacuation after Trump nuked his prospects from orbit. The writing was on the wall the moment Tillis decided to play games with the America First agenda. He thought he could outmaneuver the base, block key Trump nominees, and then coast to another term. He was wrong. Trump’s response was swift and devastating: “Tillis is a talker and complainer, NOT A DOER!” That’s not just a jab—that’s a political obituary.

The senator’s downfall was set in motion when he tried to torpedo Pete Hegseth’s nomination for Secretary of Defense, a move that infuriated the grassroots. Then, as if determined to alienate every last supporter, he blocked Ed Martin’s nomination as D.C. Attorney. But what truly sealed his fate was his vote against advancing Trump’s reconciliation package—the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

Trump didn’t just notice; he took to Truth Social and made it clear that Tillis’ days were numbered. “Numerous people have come forward wanting to run in the Primary against ‘Senator Thom’ Tillis. I will be meeting with them over the coming weeks, looking for someone who will properly represent the Great People of North Carolina…” That’s the sound of the Trump endorsement machine warming up, and for Tillis, it meant only one thing: political annihilation.

🚨HOLY SMOKES : President Trump just went OFF on Senator Thom Tillis!



This is a BRUTAL smackdown.



Read every word. pic.twitter.com/xR22BWvd4a — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 29, 2025

There’s a lesson here for every Republican who thinks they can ride the fence or curry favor with the left while ignoring the voters who put them in office. Tillis was preparing for a bruising general election against former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper, but he never made it that far. His real problem was at home, where the base had grown tired of his double-dealing and lack of backbone. Trump’s promise to back a primary challenger was the final straw. Suddenly, Tillis wasn’t just facing a tough race—he was facing certain defeat.

“President Trump has won North Carolina three times, and the state’s been represented by two Republican Senators for over a decade,” National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Tim Scott said in a statement. "That streak will continue in 2026 when North Carolinians elect a conservative leader committed to advancing an agenda of opportunity, prosperity, and security.”

Let this be a warning to squishy Republicans everywhere, you mess with MAGA, you FAFO.

