Elie Mystal’s MSNBC Meltdown Over Trump Is One for the Ages

Elie Mystal’s latest outburst on MSNBC’s airwaves wasn’t just over the top—it was an embarrassing display of unhinged, irrational fearmongering. Speaking with host Ali Velshi, Mystal launched into a bizarre hypothetical that quickly devolved into the kind of wild-eyed rant you’d expect from a late-night Internet forum, not a supposedly serious political analyst on national television.

Advertisement

Though I guess since this was MSNBC, it makes sense.

“Imagine Donald Trump wants to do something illegal to you, Ali Velshi. Imagine that he wants to murder you,” Mystal began. “Imagine that he and Stephen Miller release an entire policy explaining about how they can murder Canadian journalists who are working in America because they're taking the jobs from real American journalists, right?” The absurdity of the scenario was matched only by Mystal’s apparent belief that this was a reasonable way to discuss a Supreme Court ruling.

He continued, painting a picture where Velshi, upon learning of this imaginary murder plot, goes to court to stop Trump and his “plan to murder me.” According to Mystal, the court would agree with Velshi, issuing an injunction to prevent his assassination. “And so, you're like, ‘Great, awesome!’ And you go home. And then Pat Kiernan shows up and he's like, ‘What about me? I'm also a Canadian journalist.’” The parade of Canadian journalists supposedly fearing for their lives grew as Mystal added, “Ashley Banfield shows up too, ‘I'm also the, a Canadian, what, what about me?’”

ICYMI: Top Economist Admits Trump May Have ‘Outsmarted All of Us’ on Tariffs

The legal logic here is as tortured as the scenario itself. Mystal claims the courts would tell these other journalists, “Well, I can't help you 'cause Ali Velshi is the one who sued.” He insists that every individual would need to file their own lawsuit to avoid being murdered by the president—an assertion so detached from reality it borders on performance art.

Advertisement

“And while the Supreme Court is deciding who the Ali Velshi can't be murdered, uh, injunction applies to, guess what? Donald Trump starts murdering people. That is the upshot of yesterday's decision,” Mystal declared, as if the highest court in the land had just greenlit a presidential killing spree. He then tried to tie this fevered fantasy back to the actual ruling, claiming, “Donald Trump has declared that he is going to do an unconstitutional thing, and various people have been able to secure the court's order that he cannot do the unconstitutional thing to them. And basically, what the Supreme Court has said is that, ‘Well, you had said something about um, um, um, Jimmy, but you didn't say anything about Consuela, so we're gonna deport Consuela while the Supreme Court figures it out.’ That is what the court said.”

Deranged Elie Mystal explains SCOTUS nationwide injunction ruling by describing how Trump could hatch a plot to m*rder people.



“Imagine Donald Trump wants to m*rder you…"



Totally sane, normal stuff going on over there at MSNBC.



Totally sane.



Totally normal. pic.twitter.com/Ql1ZEHq78z — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 28, 2025

This isn’t legitimate legal analysis. It’s barely coherent political commentary—more a cartoonish distortion of facts and law, aimed at stirring fear and outrage instead of informing or persuading. The Supreme Court’s decision, regardless of your view on it, did not authorize murder, nor did it claim that only individual lawsuits can protect against government overreach. Keep in mind, Trump’s executive actions have consistently fallen within established executive authority. If they hadn’t, left-wing groups wouldn’t have needed to shop around for friendly judges willing to block his policies. Mystal’s tirade perfectly illustrates how hyperbole and hysteria have replaced sober, reasoned debate in some media circles.

Advertisement

Mystal’s performance was not just embarrassing—it was a disservice to anyone seeking to understand the real implications of Supreme Court decisions. Instead of offering insight, he chose to indulge in moronic hypotheticals that insult the intelligence of viewers and trivialize serious legal issues. If this is the standard for legal commentary on cable news, it’s no wonder public trust in the media is at an all-time low.

If you’re tired of cable news “analysts” spinning wild fantasies instead of facts, you’re not alone. PJ Media is where real conservatives get the unfiltered truth the legacy media refuses to cover. Become a PJ Media VIP now—use promo code FIGHT for 60% off and unlock exclusive articles, ad-free reading, and a community of like-minded Americans. Stand with us against the media circus—support fearless journalism that puts America First. Join the fight today!