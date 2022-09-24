Animal Shoots 84-Year-Old Pro-Lifer. Tell Me Again How 'We the People' Are the 'Semi-Fascists'?

An 84-year-old woman canvassing in Lake Odessa, Mich., for a pro-life group was shot in the shoulder after a heated argument, according to a press release by Michigan Right to Life

The woman was passing out pamphlets and speaking out against Prop. 3, which is an attempt to enshrine abortion rights into the state’s Constitution. She claims an unidentified man degenerate, who was not part of the dust-up, shot her as she was walking away from the raucous squabble.

FACT-O-RAMA! This is not the first attack on a conservative since *President Joe, “ allegedly showered with his daughter” Biden gave his Hilterrific speech denouncing MAGA Republicans as “semi-fascists.” Eighteen-year-old Cayler Ellingson was mowed down by a fiend after a political argument. He told the police Ellingson was a “Republican extremist.”

The injured woman drove herself to the Lake Odessa Police Dept. They whisked her to the hospital, where she was treated and released. Her injuries are not life-threatening. She is recovering at home and wishes to remain anonymous.

The Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made yet.

