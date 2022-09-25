Michael Moore Predicts Democratic 'Landslide Against the Traitors'

Filmmaker Michael Moore “never felt this optimistic” about the Democrats’ chances in the midterm elections. The creator of such classic bits of agitprop as Fahrenheit 9/11 and Bowling for Columbine, Moore was one of the few celebrities to predict a Trump victory in 2016 and is now claiming prescience about the midterms. He made an appearance on Bill Maher’s Real Time.

“I think that there is going to be such a landslide against the traitors, especially the 147 Republicans who, just hours after the insurrection, voted to not certify the elected president of the United States, Joe Biden, and I think there is going to be so many people coming out to vote,” Moore said.

“There are so many signs of this that I think, I honestly think, if we all do our work and we all get people to get out there and we get out there ourselves,” Moore said in an interview on Maher’s show Friday night, “I think we can throw out a huge number of these Republican traitors in November.”

Related: The Biden Administration Has a Secret Plan to Interfere With the Midterm Elections

Washington Examiner:

He also thanked the Supreme Court for “reminding women that they are, in fact, second-class citizens” by “taking their rights away like this.” He mentioned the recent vote in Kansas over the summer, in which voters in a ruby-red state voted to keep abortion rights legal in the state, as well as Republican losses in special elections such as Alaska. Moore predicted that Democrats could gain “two to five” Senate seats and lamented his theories about the Democrats’ chances so heavily that, at one point, Maher interjected and jokingly told him “shut the f*** up” so that he could move on to other topics.

Michael Moore is delusional — if he’s serious. As a political analyst, he makes a pretty good entertainer. But as someone who should be listened to because he predicted a Trump win in 2016 (along with a dozen or so serious political observers who saw the groundswell for Trump and undecideds breaking hard for the former president that last weekend before the election), Moore was done a favor by Maher when he tried to get him to shut up.