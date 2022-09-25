Half of 2023’s Diversity Visas to Be Given to Migrants from Muslim Countries

While increasing numbers of Americans are wondering how they’re going to pay for both gas and groceries this month, the Biden administration is busy concentrating on what’s really important: celebrating diversity. The Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) reported Thursday that “recently released State Department estimates indicate that a majority of those coming to the U.S. via the Diversity Visa Lottery during the next fiscal year (2023) will be Muslims, despite the fact that adherents of that faith account for less than a quarter of the world’s population.” What could possibly go wrong? Surely you don’t object to this, do you? Biden’s handlers are no doubt standing ready to brand anyone who dares utter a murmur of dissent as “racist” and “Islamophobic.”

There are other reasons why Americans may look askance at the prospect of bringing large numbers of Muslims into the country. While there is no doubt whatsoever that the overwhelming majority of Muslims will never become terrorists, there is no reliable way to determine, among those wishing to enter the country, which hold jihadist sentiments and which do not. The consequences in this case could be lethal.

One of the key elements of the Left’s rap sheet on me is that I supposedly fail to distinguish between “extremist” and “moderate” Muslims, but the real problem is that Muslims all too often don’t do so, either. Ibrahim Simpson and Nadir Soofi, the Islamic State (ISIS) jihadis who came to kill us all at the Muhammad Art Exhibit and Cartoon Contest I co-sponsored with Pamela Geller in Garland, Texas in 2015, were members in good standing of the Islamic Community Center of Phoenix. In January 2016, Abdul Shaheed (formerly Edward Archer) shot Philadelphia police officer Jesse Hartnett multiple times at close range. He was a member of Philadelphia’s Mujahideen Mosque. The Tsarnaev brothers, who bombed the Boston Marathon in 2013, were members of the Islamic Society of Boston, as were many other jihadists.

What’s more, With 42,000 jihad attacks around the world since 9/11, and numerous jihad plots in the U.S., and criminals quoting the Qur’an to justify their criminality, there is ample reason to be concerned about Islam. But to take note of such facts is “Islamophobic,” and so the CIS reported that the percentage of Muslim migrants to be given the next round of Diversity Visas would be much higher than it has been in the recent past: “This is up sharply from the FY 2020 level of about 18 percent.”

The CIS explained that “given our government’s reluctance to gather data along religious lines, this information is teased out of statistics dealing with the country of origin of the diversity visa holders. A more precise statement would be that, out of 43,129 expected diversity visas, 21,000 will come from five Muslim-majority nations (Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Morocco, and Uzbekistan), while 22,129 will come from the rest of the world, or so the most recent State Department Visa Bulletin tells us.” Iran? Yes, you read that right. And what efforts will be made to ensure that those coming from Iran aren’t going to engage in, say, kidnapping plots aimed at silencing Iranian dissidents? No such efforts will be made at all. They would be “Islamophobic.”

CIS added that “since there are 43 Muslim-majority nations in the balance of the world, most sending us diversity visa holders — and not counted among the five — it is clear that a majority of the lottery visas will go to people living in Muslim nations. These 43 nations sent us 5,746 lottery visa holders in 2020 and include Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, and Syria.” Meanwhile, “two heavily Muslim nations, Pakistan and Bangladesh, which used to provide large numbers of Diversity Visa Lottery winners, no longer do so as they have joined the list of major migrant-sending countries and are no longer eligible for the program.”

Aside from the possibility of admitting jihad terrorists, there will also be societal upheaval resulting from the admission of people among whom are many who have a vastly different idea of how societies ought to work from the one that Americans generally hold. The Qur’an calls for the beating of women “from whom you fear disobedience” (4:34). It allows a man to have as many as four wives (4:3), and these wives may be prepubescent (65:4). It allows for the sexual enslavement of infidel women (4:3, 4:24, 23:1-6, 33:50, 70:30). Will every last Muslim who enters the U.S. next year believe in and act upon those beliefs? Of course not. But some will. And the people who set these immigration policies will not be among those who will be forced to pay the price for them.