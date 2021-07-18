Iran’s Attempt to Kidnap a Dissident in the U.S. Highlights Biden’s Extraordinary Weakness

Why did Iran decide that now was the time to mount an audacious operation to kidnap Masih Alinejad, an Iranian dissident, in New York City and take her back to the Islamic Republic, where she would have faced imprisonment, torture, and possibly even judicial murder? The answer is clear, and it is sitting in the White House catching up on Matlock reruns until the next time he is needed to answer a few scripted softball questions from a sycophantic media. Hassan Danaeifar, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s former ambassador to Iraq, recently made this clear as he crowed about Biden’s weakness and how it enabled the enemies of the beacon of the free world.

Danaeifar said, with admirable understatement, “I believe that that current president is not a two-term president.” Really going out on a limb there, eh, Hassan? It would be the surprise of the century if the dementia-ridden puppet in the White House turned out to be a two-term president. Given his age and mental state, it’s highly unlikely that he will serve out his first term. But the cackling nonentity who will follow him into the Oval Office will almost certainly be even worse.

Danaeifar continued by noting more of the obvious. Biden, he said, “is a president who cannot make decisions.” Apparently he doesn’t have to, since someone else is doing that for him, although the identity of the decision-maker is not yet definitively established. “The Americans,” Danaeifar noted, “have been unable to make a decision with regard to Syria. They have made half decisions and failed to accomplish their plans — not only in Iraq, with regard to ISIS, but also in Syria, and in Lebanon. When we examine the region, we see that on various issues, the Americans have taken a passive position. This passive position spells the imminent collapse of America. You can rest assured. You and I have witnessed the fall of the Shah and that of the USSR, and we shall witness the fall of America.”

If that turns out to be anything close to true, it will be courtesy of those who are aggravating divisions in American society for their own advantage. Danaeifar, halfway across the world in Tehran, saw those divisions as an opportunity: “American society has encountered serious problems. There is serious polarization, which manifested itself, especially with the election of President Trump. The attack on the Congress is not insignificant.”

That’s right, it wasn’t, but probably not in the way Danaeifar thinks. What makes this incident “not insignificant” is the Democrat Party’s escalating effort to use it as a Reichstag Fire moment, a chance to portray it as a large-scale “insurrection” in order to silence and ultimately criminalize all opposition to its agenda. The real significance of “the attack on the Congress” is the fact that Americans have been held for months in solitary confinement for offenses amounting to nothing more than trespassing. The real significance of this incident is the Democrat Party and its media arm insisting that it was an “insurrection,” and the most serious threat to our “democracy” since the Civil War, or the War of 1812, or the arrival (according to Leftist myth) of “white supremacy” on the continent in 1619.

The goal is clear. Robert Grenier, who has served as the CIA’s station chief for Pakistan and Afghanistan, the CIA’s Iraq mission manager, and director of the CIA Counterterrorism Center, made it clear in NPR last February. He explained: “Even at the seeming height of the crisis immediately after 9/11, there really weren’t that many members of al-Qaida in Afghanistan. And the thrust of our campaign there was, yes, to hunt down al-Qaida, but primarily to remove the supportive environment in which they were able to live and to flourish. And that meant fighting the Taliban. And I think that is the heart of what we need to deal with here. Hunting down people who are criminals, that is something that which U.S. law enforcement is very well capable of doing and doing while preserving fundamental civil rights. That’s in some ways the easiest part of the problem. The difficult part of the problem is affecting the environment within which violent elements otherwise would be able to thrive.”

That’s us. The environment in which the supposed insurrectionists live is, of course, one with people who support the former president and his America First agenda, and oppose globalism, socialism, open borders, and Communism.

All that is clear as far away as Tehran. And as this insidious domestic agenda advances, the weakness at the top emboldens America’s enemies. The kidnapping attempt on Masih Alinejad was likely just the beginning.