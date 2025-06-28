DOGE Cancels Hundreds More Wasteful Contracts

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) continues to work hard to save Americans money. If only Congress would follow its example.

DOGE remains committed to identifying the heinous number of wasteful contracts and the stunning amounts of fraud across our federal government and its hundreds of unconstitutional agencies. If there’s one thing that has become abundantly clear in the last few months, it is that our federal government is completely out of control, and is using our taxpayer dollars to run the country into financial catastrophe.

Though the Iran-Israel conflict understandably pushed DOGE out of the news, the work goes full steam ahead. DOGE posted on X June 26:

Over the last 7 days, agencies have terminated 312 wasteful contracts with a ceiling value of $2.8B and savings of $470M, including a DoD $286k professional and management development contract for an “entrepreneurship course at Harvard University”, and a $485k USAID contract for a “senior general development advisor at USAID Madagascar."

Fortunately, that’s not all DOGE is doing. It provided an update Friday on the National Weather Service (NWS) modernizing its Weather Radio system, since around 380 of their stations still relied on copper lines from the 1960s. Since the last DOGE update, 33 NWS stations had upgraded to wireless, which DOGE claimed saves $118,000 monthly in copper contracts.

Weather Radio Update! Since the last update, @NWS has upgraded 33 more sites to wireless, saving $118k/mo in copper contracts. See below transmission from Conway Summit, CA. The team has ramped up production of the wireless kits from 9 to 50/wk. ~340 sites to go! — Department of Government Efficiency (@DOGE) Jun 27, 2025

Similarly, the Small Business Administration (SBA) is upgrading its phone lines. DOGE estimates savings of around $2.84 million annually following the SBA phone audit.

This includes: * Traditional Landlines: 96% (661 of 686) terminated, saving ~$650k/year * Mobile Phone: 55% (2,940 of 5,340) deactivated, saving ~$1.7M/year * VOIP licenses: 70% (6,505 of 9,195) eliminated, saving ~$469k/year

Furthermore, DOGE is coordinating with the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) in implementing the “Radical Transparency about Wasteful Spending” effort launched by the Trump administration.

DOGE praised USGSA on June 18 for its new efforts to save American taxpayers money:

Effective today, the public contracting database, Federal Procurement Data System (FPDS), will now have 3 new data fields to increase transparency related to contracting actions for active contracts, such as “has this contract been closed out?” and “has there been a descoping action?”. Previously, modifications were limited to vague termination and cancellation actions. This update has been sent government-wide to all agency Senior Procurement Executives for immediate adoption.

With our national debt now over $37 trillion and climbing all the time, Congress needs to take inspiration from DOGE and get serious about slashing wasteful spending. We literally cannot afford to do otherwise.

