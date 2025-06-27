Battle of Monmouth: Gen. Washington’s ‘Superb’ Leadership

On June 28, 1778, the American Revolutionaries fought the Battle of Monmouth. While it was not a great battlefield victory for the Americans, it did provide clear examples of the difference in outcome from a cowardly, incompetent leader versus a brave, capable leader. And that is a lesson which our American leaders now both political and military would do well to learn again.

Gen. Charles Lee was the model of awful leadership at Monmouth, but fortunately the fast deteriorating situation was saved from total crisis by the most exceptional leader, Gen. George Washington. The Marquis de Lafayette recalled of Washington’s commanding and unforgettable actions at Monmouth, “I thought then as now I had never beheld so superb a man.”

First, a little background. The Battle of Monmouth Court House was part of the Philadelphia Campaign of 1777–1778. Washington sent Lee, who at that time was his second-in-command, to launch an attack on Sir Henry Clinton and his British troops from behind. Washington, meanwhile, would be moving the remainder of the American forces up from Valley Forge and their winter quarters to join Lee. Unfortunately, Lee made various tactical errors, crowning it all with a sudden and highly dangerous decision mid-battle to retreat back to Valley Forge. And while Lee’s men were in disorderly and inglorious retreat, Gen. Washington arrived.

George Washington’s self-control over his fiery temper was one of his consistent and famous features, and he usually demanded equal self-control, including in speech, from his officers too. That day, however, was certainly an appropriate time to be enraged, considering how disastrous Lee’s errors could have been for the Army had they not been reversed in time. George Washington dashed up to Lee, in a towering rage, and gave him such a brutal tongue-lashing that Gen. Charles Scott swore the “leaves shook on the tree.”

Fortunately, Washington had arrived in time to save the day. The general rode his white horse through the ranks of the American soldiers, inspiring them to turn and re-engage with the enemy. Despite the fierceness of the fighting and the devastating heat taking their toll (for another fascinating and related story of heroism, look up Monmouth heroine Molly Pitcher), with Washington’s own horse among the casualties, the commander-in-chief managed to turn a defeat into a draw. The Americans could see the British campfires that night, but in the morning the British had run off, leaving the Americans in possession of the field. Arguably, therefore, they had a victory — and they certainly saw it that way.

There were a number of Americans who showed exceptional courage that day, including Molly Pitcher, Gen. Anthony Wayne, and Nathanael Greene, but then as always Washington was the indispensable man. Gen. George Washington’s heroism and inspiring leadership sparked the undying enthusiasm and admiration of his subordinates. He was a great leader and a great man, and every American leader can learn from his example. Washington proved himself the commander who led from the front, whose “superb” leadership made the leaves shake on the trees and his enemies shake in their boots.

