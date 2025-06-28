Trump’s Description of Ilhan Omar is 100% Spot-On

He didn’t mention her infamous marriage to her brother, but otherwise, President Donald Trump’s acid description of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Mogadishu), the winsome heroine of self-righteous and entitled immigrants everywhere, was dead-on.

Trump delivered his characterization of Omar to the world in the course of a Tuesday post on Truth Social about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling for him to be impeached for daring to strike the Islamic Republic of Iran’s nuclear program. The president paused for a moment from his likewise deadly accurate portrayal of AOC (to whom he referred as “one of the ‘dumbest’ people in Congress”) to go after her Squad colleague.”

Ilhan Omar, Trump wrote, “does nothing but complain about our Country, yet the Failed Country that she comes from doesn’t have a Government, is drenched in Crime and Poverty, and is rated one of the WORST in the World, if it’s even rated at all.” In this, Trump suggested that he was aware that Omar responded to Trump’s efforts to quell the riots in Los Angeles by saying:

Can you imagine that image that is going to be coming out of our country? I mean, I grew up in a dictatorship, and I don’t even remember ever witnessing anything like that. To have a democracy, a beacon of hope for the world, to now be turned into one of the, you know, one of the worst countries, where the military are in our streets without any regard for people’s constitutional rights, while our president’s spending millions of dollars propping himself up like a failed dictator with a military parade — it is really shocking.

Yes, that’s right: someone from Somalia was saying that Trump was transforming America into “one of the worst countries.” And Omar wasn’t even close to finished. She continued: “It should be a wake-up call for all Americans to say, ‘This is not the country we were born in. It’s not the country we believe in. This is not the country our Founding Fathers imagined, and this is not the country that is supported by our Constitution, our ideals, our values.’ And we should all collectively be out in the streets, rejecting what is taking place this week.”

Omar’s professed concern for “our Constitution, our ideals, our values” was bitterly ironic. In June 2024, video began circulating of former Somali Prime Minister Hassan Khaire standing next to a beaming Omar and saying: “The interest of Ilhan are not Ilhan’s, it’s not the interest of Minnesota, nor is it the interest of the American people, the interest of Ilhan is that of the Somali people and Somalia. The success of Ilhan is the success of Somalia.”

That wasn’t all. In another video, Omar says: “We Somalis must have the confidence in ourselves that we call the shots in the U.S. The U.S. government will only do what Somalis in the U.S. tell them to do. They will do what we want and nothing else.” She says that the U.S. government “must follow our orders and that is how we will safeguard the interest of Somalia… Sleep in comfort, knowing I am here to protect the interests of Somalia from inside the U.S. system.”

In 2022, Omar told another crowd of migrants to the U.S. from Somalia: “We must fix our roads.” Nothing wrong with that, except that she wasn’t talking about the roads in her congressional district. She was talking about roads in Somalia.

Omar went on to say that she was “an American migrant in the U.S. Congress.” She hastened to assure the crowd, however, that her identity as a U.S. representative was not the main way she thought of herself: “But I am a Somali girl, a girl with your lineage, a girl with your language, a girl with your religion, that was a young child taken from her country, that misses her country and wishes to live there, and share with its people. I am hopeful in the future that me and my children will be able to raise our kids in this land, where I was born and raised. To make that possible, there is a lot that we need to work on together to make our land a more stable and prosperous place. That is felt by all.”

Ilhan Omar has thus made it clear: she loves Somalia and longs to live there. She thinks America, meanwhile, is among “the worst of countries.” Yet despite her expressed hope in the 2022 video, she is likely to remain in the country she hates. After all, she can get so much done here for… Somalia.

