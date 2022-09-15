The Morning Briefing: 'Good Catholic' Biden Wants to Normalize Abortion in a Sinister Way

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Kurtis’s opinions on capri pants were a little too well documented in the backgammon club’s meeting minutes, as far as the other members were concerned.

One of the more egregious fictions spread about Joe Biden during the 2020 campaign was that he was a man of deep faith and a practicing Roman Catholic.

Well, he also pivoted from being an old-school “safe, legal, and rare” Democrat when it came to abortion to a full-throated NARAL and Planned Parenthood fanboy when he wanted to get elected president.

I have been a practicing Roman Catholic my whole life and I can assure you that the Church hasn’t softened its stance on abortion. Biden is no more a good Catholic than I am a thousand-yard rushing threat in the NFL.

Since he was installed in the Oval Office, President LOLEightyonemillion has become an even bigger fan of abortion. He’s done everything but don a knit vagina cap and protest at Brett Kavanaugh’s home.

Now he wants to use the power of the presidency to mainstream abortion in a way that only an insane federal bureaucrat would come up with.

Matt has the story:

Much has been made of how Joe Biden seeks to redefine “sex” under Title IX to include gender identity. Less attention has been paid to the fact that Biden’s 700-page-long proposed rules changes also include redefining actual pregnancy, the Heritage Foundation found. “The Biden administration wants to redefine pregnancy to include childbirth, lactation, and ‘termination of pregnancy’—that is, abortion,” explains Melanie Israel of the Daily Signal. “The administration’s three-pronged definition of pregnancy makes a notable departure from previous ones. Under Title IX now, women are protected from discrimination if they get an abortion. This means that with a doctor’s note, women receive medical leave from class or a sports team to recover.” “Abortion currently is a distinct issue that falls under ‘sex discrimination,’ but under the Biden administration’s change, abortion would be included as an aspect of pregnancy,” Israel continues. And the distinction is extremely consequential. Under Biden’s revised definition, abortion would be morally equivalent to carrying a child to term, giving birth, and breastfeeding.

So, terminating a pregnancy is the same as carrying the baby to term. Everything is an opposite reality with these psychos. It’s like saying that surgery is “life-saving” if the surgeon cuts out the patient’s heart and lets him die on the table.

A central component of the Democrats’ efforts to alter reality is making sure that words have no meaning. That, and there are no universal truths, of course. Both ideas are wrong but, thanks to the generous assists they get from the mainstream media and academia, Democrats are getting a lot of traction towards bending the world to their clinically insane ideology.

I can think of nothing more disturbing than having the cabal that’s running Joe Biden’s brain implementing radical leftist ideology on a whim. When I think about it like that, 2024 seems like it’s 10 years away.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Something to brighten your day.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/xHxM0bBS2k — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 14, 2022

PJ Media

Me. The Democrat-Media-Industrial Complex Is Doubling Down on Censorship

VodkaPundit. You Won’t Believe Who’s Giving Up on Green Energy

Kruiser’s ‘The Worst of Times’ for the Week of Sept. 5-11, 2022

Finally! A Twitter Fight That Matters!

Kenosha Riot “Man-who-shot-first” Is Finally in Jail After Crime Binge…for Now

Trans-Obsessed Children’s Hospitals Cry Wolf Over ‘Threats’ No One Can Prove

She is awful. Trump Shames McConnell for Backing ‘Horrible’ Murkowski Over Tshibaka in Senate Race

OH NO THE JESUS PEOPLE!!!!!! Miami Herald Warns That Christian Rhetoric Could ‘Mobilize Fringe Mobs’

Biden Takes Victory Lap on ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ as Split Screen Shows 1,200-point Dow Drop

5 Things You Can Do Now to Help Ensure 2022 Election Integrity

The FBI Hired Trump ‘Pee Tape’ Liar as an ‘Informant’ to HIDE Him From Us

Now Biden’s Trying to Redefine Pregnancy

The Defense Department Has a ‘Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.’ Here’s Why She Hates You.

Panel Recommends Plunking Down $62 Million to Free Americans From Confederate Statues

Burn down Academia. College Students Need Eco-Anxiety Counseling

Biden’s Failure to Prevent a Railroad Strike Could Result in an Economic Catastrophe

A Victim of Human Trafficking Must Pay Her Abuser’s Family $150,000

At Harvard, Criticizing ‘Logan’s’ Nail Polish Might Be Grounds for Dismissal

VDH. Ukraine With a Whimper or a Bang?

Townhall Mothership

They want all babies dead. Newsom Announces New Abortion Website Attacking Republicans For Being Pro-Life

Is NY’s Anti-Trump Attorney General on the Verge of Collapse?

Not Just State of Texas: One Liberal City Is Sending Its Own Migrant Buses to NYC

Did the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ Help to ‘Reduce Inflation at the Kitchen Table’?

Hawley blasts credit card companies over gun sale tracking

Cam&Co. A Second Amendment silver lining in civics survey?

Stefanik has harsh criticisms of NY’s new gun laws

Emmys set new ratings record (of the wrong kind)

Racial discrimination in hiring professors? Say it ain’t so!

SF Chronicle poll: Pervasive gloom about the city’s future has many looking to leave

‘MAGA Christian’ Trends on Twitter Proving the Left Knows Nothing About Christians or Christianity

UPDATE: FBI, LA County Sheriff Raid County Hall of Administration, LA Metro Offices in Corruption Probe

Idaho Is Offering ‘Porn Literacy’ to Small Children

Chick-fil-A employee runs to help a woman with a baby who was being carjacked (video)

WATCH: View ‘conservative’ Alyssa Farah Griffin thanks Stacey Abrams for lying about lying about the 2018 election

NBC News accuses Greg Price of doctoring videos of John Fetterman to exacerbate his speech issues

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. SPOILER: Biden Wants the Railroad Strike

Democrats Thrive on Election Uncertainty, but You Are a ‘Threat to Democracy’

Around the Interwebz

How Many Steps You Really Need to Take Each Day, According to Science

China’s most advanced AI image generator already blocks political content

The Photographer Capturing the South From Waffle House Booths

Reduct This

Mom Knows Every Member of the Royal Family But Still Calls Youngest Child By Dog’s Name: https://t.co/LoRc8QX2hL pic.twitter.com/onAcPUS428 — Reductress (@Reductress) September 14, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery