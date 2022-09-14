At Harvard, Criticizing 'Logan's' Nail Polish Might Be Grounds for Dismissal

As we all know, it takes a lot of hard work to get accepted at Harvard University — one of the most competitive and exclusive admissions policies in the country. But the real work begins after you’re accepted but before you begin classes.

Before you can register for a class, all incoming students must take an online course in Title IX. This is not really objectionable in and of itself. Title IX was created to equalize opportunities for women in higher education. In that respect, it has mostly succeeded.

But the course that Harvard forces incoming students to take has very little to do with equity for women. In fact, it indoctrinates students into the bizarro world of gender identity politics.

Washington Free Beacon:

“Fatphobia” and “cisheterosexism” perpetuate “violence.” “Using the wrong pronouns” constitutes “abuse.” And “any words used to lower a person’s self-worth” are “Verbal Abuse.” Those are just a handful of the things the school told all undergraduate students in a mandatory Title IX training session, according to materials reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. The online training, which all undergraduates were required to complete in order to enroll in courses, includes a “Power and Control Wheel” to help students identify “harmful” conduct. Outside the wheel are attitudes that “contribute to an environment that perpetuates violence,” a voiceover from the training states, including “sizeism and fatphobia,” “cisheterosexism,” “racism,” “transphobia,” “ageism,” and “ableism.”

Let me write all this down.

In truth, any ideology that requires a swollen list of do’s and don’ts and a long list of instructions on how not to offend anyone can be safely dismissed as crackpotism.

The video also gives scenarios with potential Title IX violations.

In one scenario, “Andre” keeps “messing up Logan’s pronouns” and commenting on Logan’s “outfits, hair, and nail polish,” causing Logan to feel “drained and frustrated with again being in a situation to educate his peers on gender identity.” Andre’s remarks “contribute to a climate of disrespect and may also violate Harvard’s policies,” the training says. “It may be helpful to reassure [Logan] he is not being oversensitive and the impact he is experiencing is valid.”

The day when college kids can’t bust each other’s chops for how they look or how they wear their hair is the day that colleges enter the rarefied realm of cloud cuckoo land.

It must be exhausting attending Harvard and other schools with similar idiocies. Think of all the energy you have to expend just to stay in the good graces of the diversity police. It might be safer just to pretend to be a genderless deaf-mute.

And don’t wear any nail polish.