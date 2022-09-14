Kruiser's 'The Worst of Times' for the Week of Sept. 5-11, 2022

(NOTE: I read The New York Times Opinion section so that others don’t have to. While I could write so[mething every day that mocks the lunacy there, I decided to just highlight a few of them once a week. I’ll also offer one from The Washington Post so they don’t feel left out. I provide the actual headline from the op-ed and go from there. Enjoy.)

I hope everyone is feeling groovy this week. People should feel groovy more often. There is a disturbing lack of grooviness in 21st-century America.

We have a hard-to-miss theme running throughout the Opinion pieces from the earlier part of last week. Obviously, there were a lot of hot takes about Queen Elizabeth and the monarchy after last Thursday, but that kind of stuff isn’t really in my wheelhouse.

Monitoring the leftist crazy is, however, so here we go.

1: Biden Is Telling You That Trump Is a Threat, and the Proof Is Everywhere

We have a couple from Jamelle Bouie in this column, who clearly understood his marching orders last week. Just take a look at the first paragraph from this one:

President Biden is right. The so-called MAGA movement, led by Donald Trump, is a direct threat to democratic self-government in the United States.

I always find it pathetically amusing when the biggest champions of greater federal involvement in our lives start going on about “self-government” or freedom. This clown is on the side that is attempting to rig an election two years in advance by making things up to keep the guy they know they can’t beat from running.

That’s all any of the caterwauling about MAGA and J6 from these overgrown toddlers has ever been about. It’s up to us to keep reminding people of that.

2: Democrats Didn’t Conjure Up the Demand for MAGA Candidates

JB’s second offering explores the fact that Dems spent some money during the primaries promoting “MAGA” candidates because they believe they’ll be easier to beat in the general elections. Honestly, I think they’re going to get some real surprises in that regard in November.

The internal debate he carries on with points made by a couple of his less-than-commie colleagues isn’t really relevant here. This is yet just another column to make it seem as if Biden’s Philadelphia speech wasn’t the disaster that it was. Bouie managed to find the one poll that created the appearance of Biden having resonated with the public but if you’ve been reading my Morning Briefing, you know that’s not a thing.

He uses several hundred words just to be able to say that the old man’s ranting wasn’t exactly what we saw.

Sure Jamelle, and Charlie Manson would have been great to do best man toasts at weddings.

3: How One State Resisted Political Extremism — Against All Odds

This is a guest essay by an academic at the University of Michigan and it’s essentially a repackaging of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that reads more like a campaign ad than a thoughtful examination of anything. Whitmer was one of the worst pandemic governors, trailing only the disgraced Andrew Cuomo in ineptitude. She may have even been a bigger hypocrite than Gavin Newsom, which is quite a feat.

Here’s a snapshot of America from Professor Commie that I can assure is rooted in nothing but ignorance:

Unlike, say, Arizona and Pennsylvania, two purple states where Republicans have also embraced a toxic brew of political violence and denialism, Michigan is home to voters who, to date, have avoided succumbing to the new conservative dogma, thanks in large part to its Democratic politicians, who have remained relentlessly focused on kitchen table issues. In that sense, Michigan may hold lessons for residents of other states looking to withstand the tide of authoritarianism and violence, restoring faith in the American institutions under siege from the right.

There is no political violence here in Arizona. This woman probably hasn’t been outside of Ann Arbor since 2016. This is a continuation of what we saw from Jamelle Bouie: all opposition voices are evil while the demonstrably unhinged Democrats are full of good taste and, according to this article, engaged in “pragmatic problem-solving.”

Mister Rogers didn’t make this many trips to the Neighborhood of Make-Believe in his entire career.

PostScript: How reactionary is MAGA? Try the first century B.C.

In over twenty years of covering leftist media bias, some of the worst drivel I’ve read has issued forth from the keyboard of Dana Milbank. I think that the mental midget may have outdone himself with this one:

MAGA Republican leaders take umbrage at being accused of “semi-fascism,” which is understandable: Twentieth-century dictators such as Mussolini and the German guy with the mustache gave fascism a bad name. But the MAGA crowd isn’t disavowing totalitarianism, per se. It’s just their taste in authoritarian figures skews toward the classics. They’re old-school — 1st century B.C. old. “Hail, Caesar” goes down so much easier than “Heil Hitler.”

Again, it’s precious when they pretend that we’re the authoritarians. And isn’t that Hitler reference just oh-so-clever?

One side is engaged in emperor worship but it’s not mine. Milbank’s emperor isn’t wearing any clothes and it’s making those of us who have been able to see it all along kind of want to barf.

