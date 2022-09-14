Democrats Thrive on Election Uncertainty, but You Are a 'Threat to Democracy'

At the risk of having armed FBI agents show up at my house, I am admitting that my faith in the integrity of our elections has been shattered.

Merrick Garland, before you come after me, I wasn’t at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. I was at home, and I can prove it. If you dare send your goons after me, you’ll regret it.

But I digress. I could go on about how the 2020 election was rife with irregularities, or how Democrat governors took it upon themselves to illegally change election laws that conveniently made it easier to cheat under the guise of being “safer” during the pandemic. Saying such a thing makes me a “threat to democracy,” according to Joe Biden, even though, as has been pointed out before, Joe Biden and virtually everyone around him are election deniers. Democrats up and down the chain have denied the results of every presidential election they lost in the past 22 years.

Was the 2020 election stolen? I would say it’s very likely, but because the establishment and the media liked the results of the tainted election, a proper investigation of these irregularities was never undertaken. But not knowing definitively whether the 2020 election was fair, forever, puts a big fat asterisk on Joe Biden’s presidency. And frankly, we’re now at a point where every election will be asterisked due to doubts. Many Democrats still believe Trump “stole” the 2016 election by colluding with Russia to alter the outcome. Not only is there no evidence of this, but this story is a literal fabrication created by the Obama administration to thwart Trump’s campaign.

Not that facts ever mattered to the left, who are too blinded by their hate to care when they are wrong.

Also for our VIPs: Trump Says 2020 Wisconsin Election Result Should Be Overturned

According to polls from earlier this year, only 57% of American voters believe Joe Biden was legitimately elected in 2020, and only 61% believe Trump was legitimately elected in 2016.

But the issue of faith in our elections is bigger than whether you believe the 2020 election was stolen or not, or whether you still believe that Russia colluded with Trump in 2016 and changed votes. The problem is that Americans on both sides have lost faith in the integrity of our elections.

In fact, only 22% of Americans are “very confident” that election results are fair, according to a poll done by ABC/Ipsos earlier this year. While Republicans and Democrats likely have different reasons for not having faith in the integrity of our elections, there’s no denying that confidence has diminished on both sides of the aisle. Yet Biden only called out one side in his recent wannabe-Hitler speech.

Ultimately, the only way to restore faith in our elections is by implementing commonsense election integrity policies. The problem is that one party in Washington opposes those policies.

It makes sense that voter rolls should be purged of people who have died or moved. It makes sense for all ballots to be received by Election Day, and to have to show a photo ID when you vote. Polls show voters overwhelmingly support these ideas, but Democrats are having none of it. They claim, for example, that voter ID is racist. Even black voters don’t buy that story, as 78% of African-Americans support voter ID laws.

Americans want elections to be fair and secure. It’s better to lose fairly than to win by cheating. I never questioned the results of the 2008 or 2012 presidential elections, though I may have questioned the intelligence of those who supported Obama. But the irregularities in 2020 were too many and too much to ignore, for me to feel confident that the election outcome wasn’t impacted by them.

Our nation cannot sustain a scenario where each side questions the results of an election they lost. Joe Biden has already cast doubt on the results of the 2022 midterm elections — elections Republicans are largely expected to win. It’s almost as if casting a dark cloud of doubt over elections is exactly what the Democrats are trying to do.