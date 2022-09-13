FBI Shows up on Trump Supporter's Doorstep, and She Wasn't Even at the Capitol on Jan. 6

If you thought it was bad enough that any Trump supporter near the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, might expect the FBI to come knocking at his door, the situation is a lot worse than you think. And I’m not just talking about the unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago.

The Biden administration is going far beyond that.

According to recent reports, the FBI has been conducting raids on Trump allies, executing search warrants on their homes, and issuing subpoenas to individuals as part of a pressure campaign.

But, now it looks like they’re not limiting themselves to Trump allies, but they’re even targeting Trump supporters who did nothing wrong.

Lisa Gallagher, a Trump voter in New Jersey, has come forward with the claim that the FBI visited her home the morning after Joe Biden’s fascistic speech at Independence Hall in which he declared Trump supporters to be enemies of our democracy.

Gallagher didn’t work in the Trump White House, nor was she present at the Capitol riot, yet she somehow ended up in the Biden administration’s crosshairs. She told her story to Tucker Carlson on Monday evening.

“I was terrified. I’ll be honest with you, when my daughter woke me up telling me there were three armed FBI officers at my door, I thought she was joking,” she told Carlson. “And I immediately tried to throw clothes on. I called my husband. I was crying. My knees were shaking. And even though I knew I had done nothing wrong, after seeing Joe Biden’s speech the night before I thought, ‘Oh my God, this is political.’ And I was frightened. I truly thought they can take me out of here in handcuffs.”

She continued, “In my bedroom, I thought, ‘Am I not coming home?’ So I went outside. I said, ‘Gentlemen, you’re scaring me.’ They proceeded to tell me they were given an anonymous tip that I was at the Capitol on January 6th.”

Tucker pointed out that the FBI had to already know she wasn’t there because they had used facial recognition software to identify those involved and have had nearly two years to determine who was and wasn’t there. Yet they sent armed agents to her home over an anonymous tip? Does that seem right?

Tucker Carlson Interviews Trump Supporter Lisa Gallagher About Being Raided By The FBI Over The False Report That She Was At The Capitol On January 6th Lisa: "After seeing Joe Biden's speech the night before I thought oh my God this is political, and I was frightened." pic.twitter.com/vwNEyynGrj — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) September 13, 2022

It’s hard to express just how scary it is that armed FBI agents would simply show up at a Trump supporter’s home over an anonymous tip without any effort to verify it. Heck, even if she had been at the Capitol, it wouldn’t have been justified. Is this what the FBI has become, a weapon of the political left that will go after any Trump supporter over the flimsiest of accusations? That means that you, reading this now, could be the next target.

We need to make sure this blatant politicization and weaponization of the FBI are exposed. By becoming a VIP member, you can help us continue to call out the abuses of the Biden Justice Department and increase public pressure to help bring about reform. Use promo code FIGHTBACK for a 25% discount on a new PJ Media VIP subscription. There’s no better time to become our partner in the battle to protect American citizens from law enforcement agencies that have been weaponized against those whose only crime is supporting Donald Trump. With your help, reform can happen!

While VIP members have access to a wealth of exclusive content, VIP Gold subscribers get even more. With VIP Gold, members can access all of the VIP content across the Townhall Media family (Townhall, RedState, PJ Media, and more) and live chats with their favorites like VodkaPundit and Stephen Kruiser—a nearly $300 value.