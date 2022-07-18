If the 2020 Election Was So Secure, How Come We Keeping Discovering Irregularities?

After years of dismissing their own election defeats as illegitimate, Democrats had no patience for those questioning the results of the presidential election in 2020. They spent years claiming Russia had stolen the 2016 election based on shoddy, manufactured evidence. But, with the help of the mainstream media, Democrats quickly dismissed all sorts of suspicious things that happened in 2020, when Donald Trump went from being on the path to reelection to suddenly falling behind Joe Biden in the middle of the night.

Despite the bizarre swap of frontrunner status, the left insists that the 2020 election was the safest, fairest, and most secure election in the history of the world. If you dare suggest Biden stole the 2020 election, you are immediately declared a fringe conspiracy theorist. Express these opinions on social media, and you’ll be censored or even banned.

Yet, as John Solomon at Just The News notes, “with each passing day, new irregularities, security vulnerabilities and illegalities are being unmasked by bombshell revelations from courts, legislators and other investigative bodies like the FBI and Homeland Security Department.”

For example, a couple of weeks ago, the Wisconsin Supreme Court declared in a 4-3 ruling that most absentee ballot boxes used in the 2020 election were illegal—accounting for well over Biden’s razor-thin margin of victory in the state.

Solomon notes that in big cities nationwide, “nearly two dozen credible confirmations of problems that undercut the claims of bureaucrats, journalists, and Democrats that the November 2020 general election was perfect” have been found.

“In fact, it was quite imperfect,” Solomon insists.

For example, last year, federal authorities confirmed that “two Iranian nationals successfully hacked into a state computer election system, stole 100,000 voter registrations and used the data to carry out a cyber-intimidation campaign that targeted GOP members of Congress, Trump campaign officials and Democratic voters in the November 2020 election in one of the largest foreign intrusions in U.S. election history,” Solomon says. Gee, that sounds like big news, doesn’t it? Did you even know about that?

Last September, a forensic audit of the 2020 presidential election vote in Maricopa County, Ariz., found 53,214 ballots impacted by irregularities of medium, high, and critical severity. Joe Biden’s state-certified margin of victory was only 10,457.

Last March, a judge ruled that Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson violated state law in 2020 by unilaterally changing absentee ballot rules. “The presumption is found nowhere in state law,” Murray wrote in his ruling. “The mandatory presumption goes beyond the realm of mere advice and direction, and instead is a substantive directive that adds to the pertinent signature-matching standards.” The illegal changes produced a record number of absentee votes, estimated to be 5.5 million, in a state Biden won by a mere 154,188 votes.

In Georgia, where Joe Biden’s state-certified margin of victory was only 11,779, there’s evidence that there were potentially 35,000 illegal votes and thousands more violated chain-of-custody laws.

Solomon documented more than 21 confirmed examples of illegalities and irregularities from the 2020 election, and it seems likely that more will be exposed in time. While it is long past the time when the outcome of the election can be changed, there’s no denying that Americans’ confidence in our elections has been shattered. Democrats don’t like asking the necessary questions or making the necessary fixes, because it undermines their power.