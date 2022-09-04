Everyone Around Biden Is an Election Denier, Including Him

If you watched Joe Biden’s primetime speech on Thursday, you would have seen him insist that anyone who questions the results of an election is a “threat to our democracy.”

“Democracy cannot survive when one side believes that there are only two outcomes to an election: either they win or they were cheated,” he claimed. “And that’s where MAGA Republicans are today.”

Conveniently absent from his speech was the acknowledgment that Democrats have a long history of believing that the only two outcomes of an election are when they win or the election was stolen—including himself.

In 2020, when a supporter of his told him she thought Trump was an illegitimate president, he agreed. In 2013, he also said he believed that Al Gore won the 2000 presidential election that he actually lost.

Biden’s vice president, Kamala Harris, also said that Trump was an illegitimate president.

Biden’s press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, also believes the 2016 election was stolen from Hillary.

On top of that his own chief of staff, Ron Klain, still believes that the 2000 election was “stolen” from Al Gore.

“People frequently tell me that I should ‘get over’ the 2000 election and recount. I haven’t, and I don’t think I ever will,” he tweeted back in 2019.

People frequently tell me that I should "get over" the 2000 election and recount. I haven't, and I don't think I ever will. https://t.co/zKk41H2HQh — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) September 7, 2019

Yet Joe Biden stood at Independence Hall last week and declared roughly half the country a threat to our democracy for questioning the results of the 2020 election — an election thrown into chaos by COVID-19 restrictions and rife with accusations of fraud and irregularities.

It’s nothing new to question the results of an election. Democrats have been getting away with it for years. Just watch the following clip:

MUST WATCH: 10 minutes of Democrats denying election results. pic.twitter.com/bJRbzEcIO2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2022

But only Republicans are a “threat to democracy” for the “crime” of questioning the results of an election. Isn’t that convenient?