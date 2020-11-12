FLASHBACK: Joe Biden Agreed With Voter Who Called Trump an 'Illegitimate' President

All the votes haven’t been counted, and there are widespread allegations of voter fraud backed up by signed affidavits, yet the country is being told to accept the projected 2020 presidential election results without question.

But as recently as last year, Joe Biden didn’t even accept Donald Trump as the legitimately elected president.

During a campaign event in Nashua, N.H., in May 2019, Biden agreed with a woman voter who told him that she thought President Trump was an illegitimate president and a puppet of Vladimir Putin.

“I don’t want to live in a country run by Vladimir Putin. I don’t think anybody in the country should want that,” the woman said. “He is an illegitimate president in my mind,” she added. The crowd cheered. “And my biggest fear is that he’s going to do it again with the help of Vlad, his best pal, and we’re going to be stuck with four more years of him,” the woman continued. “And that is terrifying. It’s terrifying.”

“Would you be my vice presidential candidate?” Biden replied, before then agreeing with what the woman said. “Folks look I absolutely agree,’ he said. “And one of the things, we have to get this part straight in my view. In my view. You will never hear me speak ill of another Democratic presidential candidate and there’s a simple reason for that: We have to be in a position for the Democratic nominee to win.”

When a woman claimed President Trump was an illegitimate president and the crowd cheered, Joe Biden did not correct them. Biden didn't tell Democrats to accept the election. He didn't tell them to "heal." Instead, Biden said, "I absolutely agree!" Biden is a total hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/6DKdwsASOq — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 11, 2020

So, let’s recap here. Three years into his presidency, Joe Biden didn’t consider Trump to be the legitimate president. Months after the Mueller report concluded there was no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, Joe Biden agreed that Trump was a stooge of Vladimir Putin. But now, with all these questions about voter fraud still outstanding, we’re supposed to turn a blind eye to these issues and accept Joe Biden as legitimately elected in the name of healing and unity?

Give me a break.

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis