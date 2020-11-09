Ronna McDaniel Presents 131 Affidavits, 2,800 Incident Reports of Alleged Voter Fraud in MI: Media Still Demands 'Evidence'

During a press conference Monday, GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel presented evidence of alleged voter fraud in Michigan that Republicans think could have tipped the scales for Joe Biden.

“In Wayne County, Republican poll watchers were denied their legal right to monitor the election and purposefully kept in the dark…there are thousands of reports of poll watchers being intimidated and unable to do their job and as of 4 p.m. this afternoon, 131 affidavits have been completed just in Michigan with over 2,800 incident reports that have been submitted to us since election day. Two new lawsuits were filed today by people who were working in Detroit and a whistleblower [came forward].”

McDaniel detailed the claims of many of the affidavits. “I hope you look at these affidavits,” she told the press. “And I hope you hear from the people who were there [in Detroit].” She also urged the media to care about the reports of voter fraud and intimidation instead of just ignoring or suppressing them as they have been doing and moving on with the news cycle as if their declaration of a win for Biden is the final word on the matter.

“So just after a week after the polls close, Democrats and the media want to ignore these irregularities,” McDaniel said. “Even one instance of voter fraud should be too many for all of us.”

Watching the news these days is a lot like watching a Monty Python skit because immediately after McDaniel gave her evidence and told the press where to find the affidavits, they demanded that she show “evidence” of the alleged fraud.

“Do you know that fraudulent votes were actually cast?” said one intrepid news person. Kayleigh McEnany responded, “Ronna just told you there were 131 affidavits filed in just Michigan alone. We are aware of the reports of thousands of votes cast in Nevada that were not eligible…right now we would point you to that. That information is publicly available.”

McDaniel jumped back in to add that the whistleblower in Michigan has sworn an affidavit alleging: being told by a supervisor to backdate ballots that came in after the legal deadline; witnessing poll workers encouraging voters to vote straight Democrat; and even poll workers going into the booths with voters. These allegations of illegal votes being counted must be examined through the legal process. The press conveniently continued to ignore the evidence presented to them and pretended McDaniel never said it. “Why aren’t you worried about these irregularities?” McDaniel asked over a member of the press heckling her with stupid questions.

“Do you have any evidence you can show us today that illegal ballots were cast?” a member of the press asked AGAIN. An exasperated McDaniel replied that backdating ballots is illegal and that would mean they were cast illegally. The press did not seem to grasp any of it. And I would bet cash money that none of the mainstream press investigates any of the affidavits or incident reports submitted to the court. Instead, they will continue to gaslight us, claiming that there is “no evidence.” This is the narrative they will go with on the evening news and half of America will never hear of the 131 affidavits taken under oath or the 2,800 incident reports of alleged voter fraud.

You can watch this idiocy here.

If McDaniel had shown them live footage of illegal ballots being cast they would have continued to ask, “Where’s the proof?”

The entire thing reminds me of this Monty Python skit.

What do you think are the odds that even one of these reporters will follow up on the affidavits McDaniel presented and report anything in them?