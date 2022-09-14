Biden's Title IX Rules Changes Would Redefine Pregnancy

The actual purpose of the 1972 law known as Title IX was to prohibit sex-based discrimination in school sports and programs. But now, the radical left is abusing Title IX to impose radical gender theory.

Much has been made of how Joe Biden seeks to redefine “sex” under Title IX to include gender identity. Less attention has been paid to the fact that Biden’s 700-page-long proposed rules changes also include redefining actual pregnancy, the Heritage Foundation found.

“The Biden administration wants to redefine pregnancy to include childbirth, lactation, and ‘termination of pregnancy’—that is, abortion,” explains Melanie Israel of the Daily Signal. “The administration’s three-pronged definition of pregnancy makes a notable departure from previous ones. Under Title IX now, women are protected from discrimination if they get an abortion. This means that with a doctor’s note, women receive medical leave from class or a sports team to recover.”

“Abortion currently is a distinct issue that falls under ‘sex discrimination,’ but under the Biden administration’s change, abortion would be included as an aspect of pregnancy,” Israel continues.

And the distinction is extremely consequential. Under Biden’s revised definition, abortion would be morally equivalent to carrying a child to term, giving birth, and breastfeeding.

This is, of course, absolutely crazy. As Israel explains, all the aforementioned processes are natural, save for one: abortion, which is the intentional ending of the life of an unborn child.

Under these new rules, access to abortion could be widely expanded through the public school system. The “abortion neutrality” provision of Biden’s new rules states that no individual or entity will be required to pay for an abortion, nor will they be prohibited from doing so. Furthermore, no one can be punished for exercising their constitutional right to choose their own reproductive health care, including having an abortion. Israel explains that these rules create a “gray zone” that “would mean that schools may ‘opt in’ to use Title IX as a vehicle for abortion education, referrals, or access.”

She explains, “This could take the form of connecting students with abortion clinics, not disclosing a pregnancy or abortion to a minor’s parents, paying for abortion travel, or promoting dangerous abortion pills.”

Joe Biden isn’t just following in the footsteps of Barack Obama by making Title IX redefine sex; he’s going even more extreme and more dangerous.

In 1972, our elected leaders passed a law to give women and girls an equal playing field in education. Today, the radical left is abusing that law to enact their unelectable agenda and destroy our values.