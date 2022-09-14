The FBI Hired Trump 'Pee Tape' Liar as an 'Informant' to HIDE Him From Us

The special counsel investigating the Russian Collusion hoax alleges in a court filing that a main source for the fake “Steele Dossier,” which the FBI used to get a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (FISA) warrant to spy on the Donald Trump campaign, was himself a paid informant for the FBI. The possible reason behind it is even more shocking.

For those of you playing the Russia Collusion home game, you know that this FBI informant, Igor Danchenko, was investigated by the FBI for being a Russian spy. He was a likely FSB agent, according to a Hillary Clinton operative who worked with him and who will testify at Danchenko’s trial. More on that delta bravo in a minute.

Related: Durham Bombshell: FBI Paid Shady Russian Businessman as a Confidential Informant Against Trump

Danchenko goes on trial in October for making “false statements” — otherwise known as lying — to the FBI. The case will be tried personally by special counsel John Durham.

Before we get into that, here’s a bit more background on Danchenko.

Danchenko worked for the Brookings Institution from 2005 through 2010. Brookings is the think-tank waiting room for every Democrat administration and acts as a Democrat spin machine. For example, Ukraine/Russia expert and Danchenko friend Fiona Hill provided her expert opinion to Congress that President Donald Trump’s phone call with the president of Ukraine was really bad. Impeachment-level bad.

It was Hill who introduced Danchenko to eventual “dossier” author Christopher Steele.

In 2008, as part of his spy duties, Danchenko is alleged to have offered bribes to Brookings colleagues who worked with the Obama Administration in exchange for information. They reported Danchenko to the feds. And then eventually the Feds hired him. It seems Danchenko was making a lot of money from all sides throughout the years — including from Steele, who hired the Russian defendant to press his “sources” in the motherland to get dirt on Trump for his “dossier.”

Durham alleges Danchenko made up stories about Trump, including the notorious “peeing hooker” in a Moscow hotel fairy tale. Danchenko’s sources claimed, Hey, man, it ain’t us. Indeed, one man who will testify is the hotel manager with whom Danchenko claimed to have spoken to get that “salacious and unverified” story — as former FBI chief James Comey once called the dossier, before Trump fired his ass for using said fake news to spy on Trump.

Related: Lawyers Mock Feds’ Claim That Trump Had ‘Classified Docs’ at Mar-a-Lago

Then there’s Chuck Dolan, a PR guy with close ties to Clinton who will testify at trial.

Another “source,” Sergei Millian, the former head of New York’s Russian-American Chamber of Commerce, fled the country after his name came up in news stories. Durham maintains that Danchenko lied about knowing or talking with Millian. Millian moved his life and his family to an undisclosed location, where even his attorney supposedly can’t find him. His attorney told Durham, however, that hell no, Millian wouldn’t testify, because he feared the FBI.

In the filing, Durham says Millian’s story is important: “…these lies were highly relevant and material to the FBI because, among other reasons, the information allegedly provided by Millian was an important part of the FISA applications targeting CarterPage.”

And then Durham asserts that in “March 2017, the FBI signed the defendant up as a paid confidential human source of the FBI. The FBI terminated its source relationship with the defendant in October 2020.” So, Danchenko was in service to the FBI even as “the defendant lied to FBI agents during several of these interviews [with the FBI].”

As we’ve previously reported, Durham has been going with the theory that the FBI was simply duped by its sources, such as Danchenko, in their investigation of Trump being a spy for the Russkies. But hold on now.

In his filing Tuesday, special counsel Durham unloaded on Danchenko. The filing does indeed list the alleged Russian operative’s lies to the FBI, but it also asks the Virginia federal court judge if Durham can bring into evidence the FBI’s original spying investigation into Danchenko. And here’s where things get wildly interesting.

The purpose should be quite clear – The FBI buries Danchenko from inquiry by making him a CHS. In doing so, the FBI prevents discovery of its own misconduct. Utterly corrupt and self-serving. — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 13, 2022

As knowledgeable insider Technofog writes on Substack, “the purposes of making Danchenko a CHS [Confidential Human Source] should be quite clear. The Crossfire Hurricane investigation was plagued with problems from the outset,” he writes. And he reasons, “realizing its own misconduct, the FBI made Danchenko a paid CHS in March 2017 – just before the third FISA warrant was submitted in April 2017.” And what would this accomplish? Technofog ties a bow on it for us. “This would allow Comey’s FBI to work directly with Danchenko in support of its counter-intelligence investigation against President Trump… and it protected the Bureau and the Mueller Special Counsel from revealing their ‘sources and methods.’ How do you hide misconduct? Bury the witness.”

Related: Trump’s Choice for Mar-a-Lago Raid Special Master May Be Brilliant…or Disastrous

I’d like to thank Technofog for saving me hours of time by providing this timeline of events which makes clear how hinky this payoff appears to be.

October 2016: The first Carter Page FISA warrant is submitted to the FISC.

The first Carter Page FISA warrant is submitted to the FISC. January 12, 2017: The application for the second FISA warrant is submitted to the FISC.

The application for the second FISA warrant is submitted to the FISC. January 24-25, 2017: Danchenko is first interviewed by the FBI. At those meetings, he made false statements that he spoke to Sergei Millian by phone and that Millian agreed to meet him in New York. Both those claims were false.

Danchenko is first interviewed by the FBI. At those meetings, he made false statements that he spoke to Sergei Millian by phone and that Millian agreed to meet him in New York. Both those claims were false. March 2017: Danchenko is hired by the FBI as a CHS.

March 16, 2017: Danchenko lies to FBI agents that “he received a late July 2016 telephone call from an individual who Danchenko believed was ‘probably’ [Millian”], when in truth and in fact, and as the defendant well knew, [Millian] never called Danchenko.”

Danchenko lies to FBI agents that “he received a late July 2016 telephone call from an individual who Danchenko believed was ‘probably’ [Millian”], when in truth and in fact, and as the defendant well knew, [Millian] never called Danchenko.” April 7, 2017: The application for the third FISA warrant is submitted to the FISC.

The application for the third FISA warrant is submitted to the FISC. May 9, 2017: President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey.

President Trump fires FBI Director James Comey. May 17, 2017: Robert Mueller is appointed Special Counsel.

Robert Mueller is appointed Special Counsel. May 18, 2017: Danchenko falsely states to FBI agents that he “‘was under the impression’ that a late July 2016 telephone call he received was from [Millian’]” when in fact Millian never called Danchenko.

Danchenko falsely states to FBI agents that he “‘was under the impression’ that a late July 2016 telephone call he received was from [Millian’]” when in fact Millian never called Danchenko. June 15, 2017: Danchenko lies to FBI agents that he had never “spoken with PR Executive-1” (Dolan) about the dossier allegations.

Danchenko lies to FBI agents that he had never “spoken with PR Executive-1” (Dolan) about the dossier allegations. June 29, 2017: The application for the fourth FISA warrant is submitted to the FISC.

The application for the is submitted to the FISC. October 24, 2017: Danchenko lies to FBI agents, stating that he had spoken to Millian “on the telephone on more than one occasion.”

Danchenko lies to FBI agents, stating that he had spoken to Millian “on the telephone on more than one occasion.” November 16, 2017: Danchenko lies to the FBI again stating “he had spoken to [Millian] on the telephone” when he knew he never did.

Danchenko lies to the FBI again stating “he had spoken to [Millian] on the telephone” when he knew he never did. December 9, 2019: The Horowitz report is released, detailing the DOJ/FBI/Mueller FISA abuse.

The Horowitz report is released, detailing the DOJ/FBI/Mueller FISA abuse. October 19, 2020: John Durham is appointed Special Counsel.

October 2020: Danchenko is terminated as a CHS.

Anyone watching how the FBI has comported itself since 2015 will have little trouble believing the worst of what this timeline suggests. Did J. Edgar Comey, Peter Strzok, and company bury the source?

Constitutional expert and radio host Mark Levin always said the Mueller report wasn’t as much an investigation as it was a cover-up. While Durham may not have wished to underscore this aspect of the hoax, that timeline, at the very least, amplifies this claim.

As Kash Patel, the former chief investigator for the House investigation into the Russia Collusion hoax says, there’s a straight line between Russiagate and the Mar-a-Lago raid.

The FBI sifted through hundreds and hundreds of pages of Trump’s papers under a broadly issued search warrant. Patel believes they wanted Trump’s copies of the Russia Collusion/Crossfire Hurricane documents.

Why?