The Defense Department Has a ‘Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer.’ Here’s Why She Hates You.

If you’re a patriotic American, black, white, or whatever, who believes in the equality of dignity and rights of all people, regardless of race, Kelisa Wing, the Department of Defense’s chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer, hates you. Beyond all the double talk and cant, that’s what “diversity, equity, and inclusion” are all about.

Wing, who calls herself a “woke administrator,” demonstrated that she would be a perfect person to serve as a diversity, equity, and inclusion officer when she took to Twitter and unleashed her hatred against white people. Now, this angry, self-righteous racist oversees diversity, equity, and inclusion for the Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA), which, according to a Tuesday Fox News report, “provides K-12 education to the DoD community in the U.S. and all over the world.” It “directs…education programs for school-age children of Department of Defense personnel” and “provides support and resources to Local Educational Agencies throughout the United States that serve children of military families.”

Once her rancid Twitter feed started to get media attention, Wing protected her tweets, but the cat was already out of the bag. In June 2020, Wing wrote: “I’m exhausted with these white folx in these [professional development] sessions.” Wing was misusing the Left’s insane lexicon here, for “folx,” as Merriam-Webster, which is now as woke as everyone else, tells us is a spelling that is “used especially to explicitly signal the inclusion of groups commonly marginalized.” So the exhausting white people in Wing’s meetings couldn’t have been “folx,” but Wing has more than enough racist anti-white tweets to maintain her woke bona fides.

In another tweet, Wing complained that “this lady actually had the CAUdacity to say that black people can be racist too…I had to stop the session and give Karen the BUSINESS…we are not the majority, we don’t have power.” “CAUdacity” is “Caucasian audacity,” and you can see how marginalized poor Wing really is: she had to stop the session and lecture this uppity white woman about how powerless black folx such as Wing herself actually are. Indeed.

Wing frequently expressed exasperation with how insolently white people dared to behave in her presence. “If another Karen tells me about her feelings,” she exclaimed in one tweet, “I might lose it.” When a critic took issue with Wing’s claim that “racism is ingrained in the very fabric of our country,” the diversity, equity, and inclusion chief’s response was succinct: “Bye Karen.”

Wing likes that “Karen” moniker, which became popular in the early COVID-19 days referring to a certain type of self-righteous busybody. Donald Trump, says Wing, is the “whole [almost certainly autocorrect for white] boy version of a Karen” and former education secretary Betsy DeVos as “the queen of Karens.” Yet Wing herself, so full of herself and certain of the righteousness of her own views, is the quintessential Karen. She doesn’t seem ever to have demonstrated a level of self-awareness that would have enabled her to realize that.

Wing is also the co-author of several Leftist indoctrination books for children, including one entitled What Is White Privilege? It’s full of what you would expect: “White privilege hurts a lot of people. If you are White you might feel bad about hurting others or you might feel afraid to lose this privilege….Overcoming White privilege is a job that must start with the White community….[W]ill you really feel good at the end of the race when you look back and see others fighting obstacles that you didn’t even have?”

The book doesn’t just cast white folks (not folx, remember) into the outer darkness where they will weep and gnash their teeth. It says reassuringly: “There is hope! By learning more about White privilege we can work to spend it. Privilege is like extra money in your pocket that you didn’t earn.”

When Wing got her diversity, equity, and inclusion job at the Department of Defense in December 2021, the Department proudly said that she “has been involved with diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts for students and schools over many years, authoring several books on the topic.” DoDEA director Thomas Brady said: “Kelisa Wing is exactly the right person to lead our efforts in building on the foundational work done to support meaningful change in our organization.”

Yes, she is. She is exactly the right person to do what diversity, equity, and inclusion departments everywhere are designed to do: sow resentment and division and hamstring the actual efforts of the organization foolish enough to establish one. The mission of the Defense Department is to defend the United States from military threats. Instead, it is distracted by fantasies of racial discrimination and victimhood propaganda. What could possibly go wrong?