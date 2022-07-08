Call Your Local 'Diversity, Equity and Inclusion' Council What it Really Is: Commie Thought Police

Your employer’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) department is affirmative action 2.0, a dystopian commie attempt by far-left sitzpinklers to control what you say and how you think, and it is dubiously cloaked in virtue. After all, what could be nobler than a country that embraces diversity and equality equity, not to mention one that includes all people, right?

Don’t be fooled — these bolshies want to control your mind and your mouth. And if they can’t, they’ll “re-educate” you or have you fired. Play along if you want to keep your job, comrade, especially if you’re a white dude.

Here’s how it works:

Woke, blue-haired freakshow leftists decide what is and is not acceptable to say and believe.

The same dime museums who decide what you can and cannot say also run the DEI department at your job. They look to replace white people, especially men, in the name of “diversity.” They make the woke rules and enforce them.

Many companies adopt DEI “goals,” which of course must be met.

WOKE-O-RAMA! Orchestras instituted “blind” auditions (the judges couldn’t see the musician auditioning and thus hired based on merit) in the ’70s in order to avoid gender or race bias. By 2020, liberal media such as The New York Times wanted to end this practice in order to allow more black people into orchestras — meaning they’re now arguing for racial bias.

DEI officers (yes, they call themselves officers) typically make $91,000–$123,000 per year. They have to prove their worth, and that means sometimes heads will roll. Frequently, the heads are those of white men.

Related: Diversity Fail: U.S. Military May Go Back to Including Photos for Promotion Boards

Novant Health decided they needed some diversity in the company and paid a DEI officer to provide it. Of seven white men working for the boss, five were fired in less than a year. One of them, David Duvall, sued Novant Health for discrimination and was awarded $10 million.

SON OF WOKE-O-RAMA! The marines stripped photos of soldiers out of promotion packets, believing black soldiers were being discriminated against and not promoted because of their race. They put the photos back in when they realized black people were not being promoted on merit as often as white people. Diversity!

Let’s say you survive your company’s diversity purge. Now it’s time to walk on the woke side. If Carl from accounts receivable becomes Carla, you’d better play along if you like having a job. Never question the trans crowd. They are a protected species.

EXAMPLE-O-RAMA! If you’re hanging out at the office water cooler and you say, “It’s sad that 51% of trans people attempt suicide, yet we can’t call it a mental illness. We should really help those people,” you will be called on the carpet by your local DEI fascists. Though what you said is factually correct, you broke one of the golden rules of the oppressive DEI brigade: you dared to call transgenderism what it really is. You might be fired or sent for “re-education.” Expect a bonus punishment for using the phrase “those people.”

Re-education? That sounds a little commie-rific, right? Could that really happen in the land of milk and honey?

Yes. A Colorado teacher was recently sent to “re-education training” for the sin of suggesting a “trans teen” do a little research before having her vagina surgically morphed into a penis. Teacher Phil Vagos foolishly cared for his student and, in an email exchange, did the unthinkable — he offered the struggling student a little advice. The Daily Caller reprinted part of his email:

And as much as I don’t want to interfere in anything that isn’t my business, given the P.S. of the email I thought it might be helpful for me to provide a link regarding the transitioning process that has become a recent trend among young people in the United States. I typically wouldn’t do this, although you did mention that you are using an alternate name and gender outside of your parents’ presence, which tells me that this might not be the result of a consensus of agreement between you and them. In any event, please forgive my presumptuousness on my part regarding this issue. But I am a firm believer in making fully informed decisions … especially when they may completely and permanently alter one’s life.

The email back-and-forth began with the student begging to save her dismal grade. Nothing happened at first, but then one day a student and a parent complained to the school that Vagos wasn’t wearing a mask in class (a clear sign of a radical right-wing extremist). One student actually complained that Vagos was “too conservative.”

Smelling Vagos’ blood in the water, the “trans” student leaked the email exchange, and the school’s DEI sharks circled. The union reps sent to defend Vagos had their preferred pronouns in their emails, a classic case of the foxes guarding the chicken coop.

Vagos committed two thought crimes here:

He suggested a teen girl research the life-altering change she was about to undertake, a change her parents know nothing about.

He referred to “transgenderism” as a trend.

Vagos was sent to “re-education” training. What did it teach him? Believe what we tell you to believe or else.

FACT-O-RAMA! If transgenderism isn’t a trend for some teens, why did a school girl and all of her friends suddenly declare their “transness” at the same time?

DEI officers sometimes seem to be everything they profess to fight against, and by that I mean racist.

Check this out:

I searched for "antisemitism" and "hypocrisy".

Here's what I found. Google Diversity Head @kamaubobb Said Jews Have ‘Insatiable Appetite for War’ https://t.co/dE7OS7Kw9Q Did @Google Google him? He's not fit for this post.

And there's more: — Michael Dickson (@michaeldickson) June 2, 2021

HILARIOUS-O-RAMA! USA Today fired their Race and Equity Officer, Hemal Jhaveri, for tweeting “it’s always an angry white man” in regards to a mass shooter in Boulder, Colo. The shooter was Muslim.

Nothing is funnier to me than paying a DEI “officer” $100,000 per year to root out racism and then firing him for being a bigot.

Speaking of funny, check out this video from my friends at “Jokes and a Point.” I’m guessing they don’t have a DEI clown sniffing around for “angry white men” in their offices.