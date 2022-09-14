Trump Shames McConnell for Backing 'Horrible' Murkowski Over Tshibaka in Senate Race

To say that former President Donald Trump hates Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) would be an understatement, and he just reminded everyone of that by torching the two GOP senators in his latest Truth Social post regarding Alaska’s upcoming Senate race.

In his Wednesday post, Trump doubled down on his endorsement of Republican Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka, who advanced to the upcoming general election with Murkowski in Alaska’s ranked-choice primaries last month. He also used the opportunity to slam McConnell for backing the wrong horse, in Trump’s opinion. Oh, and he torched Murkowski’s record for good measure.

“Mitch McConnell is working all out to help the absolutely horrible Senator from the Great State of Alaska, Lisa Murkowski, rather than fighting for, and helping to finance, the wonderful and very talented Kelly Tshibaka,” Trump wrote. “Murkowski killed everything good for Alaska, including ANWR, a project which would have changed the course of our entire Country. Anything Mitch McConnell wants is bad, especially Lisa Murkowski. Vote for Kelly Tshibaka!!!

This certainly isn’t the first time the 45th president has fired shots at McConnell and Murkowski, as the latter made his permanent naughty list after voting in favor of convicting him on charges of “incitement of insurrection” in his 2021 Senate impeachment trial.

Trump vowed to primary and ultimately unseat Murkowski and the handful of Republicans who voted in favor of his impeachment trials, and he doesn’t appear to be giving up until revenge is served. So far, he’s knocked most of them out of contention for November, including his most notable prized takedown to date of RINO Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY).

Since Jan. 2021, we’ve worked to defeat the House Republicans, who voted to impeach President Trump: 8/10. The last 2 years showed us that we have the power & primaries are the blueprint for the future: Cassidy, Murkowski, Romney, & Sasse, we’re coming for your seats. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 17, 2022

In June, Trump officially endorsed Tshibaka, a former Alaska Department of Administration commissioner who went on record earlier this year to raise questions over the results of the 2020 election, which undoubtedly quickly gained Trump’s favor.

CNN reported at the time:

In April, when asked whether she agreed with Trump that he won the 2020 election, Tshibaka told CNN, “We don’t know the outcome of the 2020 election.” “In the 2020 election, there were questions raised in several states, and we’re not allowed to look into the questions of those allegations to see what actually happened,” Tshibaka added. “I still have questions, and I think millions of other Americans do too.”

Tshibaka has also taken several shots at Murkowski, her Republican challenger. Tshibaka’s strategy leans heavily in favor of painting Murkowski as a typical out-of-touch RINO elitist who cares more about Washington D.C. and making lucrative, slimy backroom deals than her constituents back home, which probably isn’t too far off the mark.

“Every time she votes with her Washington, D.C. friends against the interests of Alaskans, she harms the people of this state, but she doesn’t feel it,” Tshibaka said of Murkowski in April, according to NBC News. “We, the people, pay the price for her popularity.”

It’s easy to see why she would be a perfect match for Trump and his supporters. Her campaign website states:

I will make government work for the people, instead of working against us. I am a conservative. I am pro-life, pro 2nd Amendment, and pro America first, always. I am proud to be endorsed by President Donald Trump and the Alaska Republican Party, as well as countless leaders and citizens in Alaska.

The Alaskan political newcomer, a Harvard Law grad, is gaining popularity by the day, with several fresh endorsements to bolster her golden-ticket endorsement from the former president. Many of those who came in behind her in the rankings in the August primaries have dropped out and offered their endorsement. That was evidenced most recently when fourth-place finisher Buzz Kelley suspended his campaign in favor of backing Tshibaka.

Republican Buzz Kelley, who made it through the Alaska Senate primary, has suspended his campaign and endorsed @KellyForAlaska Tshibaka. A majority of Alaskans voted against @lisamurkowski in the primary and Tshibaka has the best opportunity to win.https://t.co/Q7lmgp5qwO — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) September 12, 2022

Watching this race head toward the finish line will be nothing less than fascinating because it will ultimately force the RNC to take sides, monetarily, in the sense that they have to recognize Trump’s influence and popularity within the party or stick to backing the old guard, like Murkowski, and risk alienating a big chunk of MAGA GOP voters.