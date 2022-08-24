The Morning Briefing: The Delicious Stupidity of Liz Cheney's Presidential Folly

Top O’ the Briefing

It has been just over a week since the Republican voters of Wyoming let Liz Cheney know what they thought of her stabbing them in the back by joining the Democrats’ J6 House Soviet Select Committee on Daddy Issues.

The mental unwellness that Dick’s daughter began exhibiting that night hasn’t improved. Soon-to-be-former-Congresswoman Cheney is still harboring delusions about the viability of a presidential run in 2024. So much so, in fact, that she’s lining up some Koch money and some experienced Republican consultant firepower to help her, per Rick’s reporting.

I cannot begin to describe how much I would like to see her go through with this. I may have to rent a storage space for the extra schadenfreude I’ll have when this ego train wrecks.

Here is a snippet from a VIP column I wrote last week:

There is no great GOP silent majority just waiting for a milquetoast squish alternative to Trump. It’s absolutely ridiculous to think that if faced with AOC, Mayor Pete, or Kamala Harris on the ballot, millions of Republicans are going to think, “Hmmm… better that than mean tweets.” We should also remember that the disgruntled GOPers who would get behind a Cheney run are the same ones who were behind the Great Evan McMullin Gambit of 2016.

In short, Cheney’s merry band of potential voters is made up of a handful of morally bankrupt Never Trump grifters and maybe one drunk Democrat named Chet.

That was my original assessment, anyway. It turns out that Chet may have more friends than I thought.

As I wrote last week, the rallying cry for a Cheney run is that she can play the independent spoiler in any three-way race with Trump on the ballot. About that…my colleague Nick Arama has a post over at RedState about a new poll with some very interesting numbers along those lines:

Making up Cheney’s 11 percent of the vote — 69 percent would come from Biden, while just 15 percent came from those likely to vote for Trump.

Nick goes on to echo what I wrote, noting that Cheney “has no real constituency.”

Given that, I think it’s safe to say that the numbers wouldn’t change much no matter which Democrat was on the ballot.

So please, Lizzie, run. Run like the wind.

I’ll be pricing storage spaces.

GOLD.