Hold Up: The Orange County NAACP Is Racist?

Once everything is racist, nothing is. I’m pretty sure I am not the first one to air that opinion, but I’ll be happy to accept credit for it.

Case in point:

The Orlando Sentinel notes that after only five-plus months on the job, the president of the Orange County, Florida, chapter of the NAACP has tendered her resignation. The reason? Racist marginalization. Dr. Vanessa Toolsie, who was the first South Asian to helm the chapter, was elected vice president in 2021 and assumed the role when the former president resigned to run for a slot in the Florida House.

She accused the organization of leaving her off the guest list for its annual gala and keeping her out of the loop for meetings and ignoring her emails.

She originally wrote a letter stating:

“I have tried to resolve this internally for months, but no action to curb the harassment and racist marginalization was taken by superiors prior to my resignation announcement.”

She deleted the letter and replaced it with:

“Thank you to all of the branch Executive Committee members and branch members who have repeatedly tried to stand up for me, loudly and proudly, amidst the constant attacks in emails, at meetings, and otherwise; I truly appreciate you. However, it would be hypocritical of me to continue to stand at the helm of an organization branch ‘for the equality of all persons’ that is against racism and oppression, while I continue to be treated with such bold disproportionate inequality, maliciously racistly oppressed as the first AAPI President of the branch to a disproportionate blatant level that I have not yet seen in any organization.”

While the chapter has expressed concerns about the charges and said that it did not want to “overlook or dehumanize or, in any way, cause anybody problems or concern intentionally or unintentionally,” at least one person on a Monday membership Zoom meeting said that Toolsie’s claims were false allegations. Another demanded proof. Another wanted to ensure that something like this did not occur in the future.

During her tenure, Toolsie wrote a resolution condemning “Islamophobia,” advocated on behalf of the LGBTQ community, and launched a program with the local sheriff’s office to build trust between law enforcement and Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. That does not sound like someone who was not an ally.

For those of you who, unlike me, did not spend their formative years among the early incarnations of the Woking Dead, NAACP stands for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. It has a long history, dating back to 1909. Ironically, the term “colored” is considered racist now. Nowhere is that irony better illustrated than in an old Bloom County cartoon.

Colored people, people of color, black, BIPOC–the terms themselves are interchangeable and ultimately meaningless. Their potential to be used as weapons is not.

Was Dr. Toolsie not quite the right color? Was she not oppressed enough? Who are the arbiters of such things and what are the parameters?

The answer is, that no one knows. At its heart, wokism is not about justice, it is about power and money–and the ability to exert that power and accumulate said money. Despite the protestations to the opposite, those who drive these agendas are more interested in seeing themselves enjoying the good life they would deny to their opponents and even their supporters. As George Orwell said at the end of Animal Farm:

But they had not gone twenty yards when they stopped short. An uproar of voices was coming from the farmhouse. They rushed back and looked through the window again. Yes, a violent quarrel was in progress. There were shoutings, bangings on the table, sharp suspicious glances, furious denials. The source of the trouble appeared to be that Napoleon and Mr. Pilkington had each played an ace of spades simultaneously.

Twelve voices were shouting in anger, and they were all alike. No question, now, what had happened to the faces of the pigs. The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.