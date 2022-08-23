Columns
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 193: What Else Can Biden Ruin Before November?

By Stephen Kruiser Aug 23, 2022 5:45 PM ET

This episode was inspired by an absolutely horrifying article I read about inflation and the college football tailgating season that is about to get underway.

The article details just how much our tailgating favorites have been given the “Let’s go, Brandon!” price increase treatment.

Faced with the horror of swapping out burgers for hot dogs (a real downgrade), I began wondering just what else the insidious cabal running Joe Biden’s brain could ruin in the next two-and-a-half month.

Fortunately, I did not come to the conclusion that President Wrecking Ball might completely destroy the United States in that time.

Silver lining!

Stephen Kruiser

