The Great Lengths Some Muslims Go in Order to Deceive (and Murder) Infidels

Hindus are becoming more and more familiar with the Muslim doctrine of taqiyya.

A recent article reports that, on two separate occasions, Muslims murdered two Hindu men by first deceiving them in an effort to get close enough to kill them.

In one incident, Muslims entered the shop of their targeted Hindu victim and pretended to be customers — before attacking and beheading him (on the accusation that he had somehow “insulted” their prophet).

In the other incident, a Muslim man “befriended” his targeted victim on Facebook. The murderer pretended to be himself a Hindu who wanted to join his intended victim’s organization. When they eventually met, the trap was triggered and the Hindu man slaughtered, also on the charge of “blaspheming” against Muhammad.

After giving more incidents of Muslims deceiving Hindus in order to subjugate or kill them, the article highlights and blames the Muslim doctrine of taqiyya:

Al-Taqiyya… means to lie, mislead, manipulate and create illusions for an ‘enemy of Islam’ when being persecuted. Except, in today’s day and age, it has been used by Islamists and their apologists to deceive ‘kafirs’ (non-believers of Islam) into believing they are a well-wisher only to stab them in the back (figuratively) or behead them (literally). We’ve seen in [the] above two cases how the Islamists have used deception as a tool (posing as customer and Hindu on Facebook to befriend Hindutva leader) to come close to the victim and then eventually kill them.

While it’s good that this article is connecting the dots, the fact is, entering a store and posing as a customer or pretending to be a Facebook friend is child’s play compared to what other Muslims have done and are willing to do to get close enough to slaughter their victims.

Consider the assassination plot against a Christian pastor in Turkey that was thwarted: Police arrested 14 Muslim suspects; two of them had been members of the pastor’s congregation for over a year, and three of them were women.

“These people had infiltrated our church and collected information about me, my family and the church and were preparing an attack against us,” said the pastor in question, Emre Karaali: “Two of them attended our church for over a year and they were like family.”

And their subversive tactics worked: “The 14 [suspects] had collected personal information, copies of personal documents, created maps of the church and the pastor’s home, and had photos of those who had come to Izmit [church] to preach.”

Consider the great lengths these Muslims went to in their efforts to murder this Christian pastor: wholesale deception, attending non-Islamic places of worship and rites, to the point that “they were like family” to the Christian they sought to betray and kill. While some may think such acts are indicative of un-Islamic behavior, they are, in fact, doctrinally permissible and historically demonstrative. (For an in-depth examination, read about the doctrines of taqiyya, tawriya, and taysir.)

Thus, feigning interest in Christianity, attending church for over a year, participating in Christian baptisms, and becoming “like family” to an infidel — all things forbidden according to Islamic Sharia — become permissible in the service of the jihad on Christianity.

Nor is this Turkish example an aberration. In Somalia, a nation that has nothing in common with Turkey — neither race, language, nor culture, only Islam — this same story of betrayal took place. When a Muslim sheikh became suspicions that a woman in his village had converted to Christianity, he sent his wife to the apostate, instructing her to pretend to be interested in learning about Christianity. The trusting Christian woman eventually shared the Gospel with the feigning Muslim woman. After it was verified that the woman was Christian, the sheikh and other Muslims went to her house and shot her dead.

Worming one’s way into an infidel’s confidences only to betray and slaughter them traces back to the prophet of Islam, Muhammad. Once, when a Jewish poet, Ka‘b ibn Ashraf, offended Muhammad, the prophet exclaimed: “Who will kill this man who has hurt Allah and his prophet?” A young Muslim named Ibn Maslama volunteered on the condition that, to get close enough to Ka‘b to assassinate him, he be allowed to deceive the poet. The prophet agreed. Ibn Maslama went to Ka‘b feigning friendship; the poet trusted his sincerity and took him into his confidence. Soon thereafter, the Muslim youth returned with a friend, and, while the trusting poet’s guard was down, they beheaded him.

In another similar incident, Muhammad commanded a convert from an adversarial tribe to conceal his new Muslim identity and go back to his tribe — which he cajoled with a perfidious, “You are my stock and my family, the dearest of men to me” — only to betray them to Islam.

Such are the lengths some Muslims — past and present — are willing to go to in order to win the trust of those infidels whom they mean to betray.