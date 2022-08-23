Federal Judge Sets Deadline for Trump’s Request for a 'Special Master'

A Florida federal judge has set a deadline for Friday for former President Donald Trump’s legal team to refine their request for a “special master.”

District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Southern District of Florida ordered Trump’s attorneys to give a legal argument as to why the legal team is requesting a special master—a third party investigator—of the Mar-a-Lago evidence, why they think the court can do this, and whether or not the Department of Justice has been served with the motion for a special master, according to CNN.

Trump filed for a motion for the DOJ to stop going through the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago until a neutral special master is appointed to review the documents, according to the New York Post.

The request also asks that the federal government give more detail about what was obtained in the raid and requests that anything taken that was not on the search warrant be returned, the outlet reports.

Trump posted the following on Truth Social:

“We have just filed a motion in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida strongly asserting my rights, including under the Fourth Amendment of our Constitution, regarding the unnecessary, unwarranted, and unAmerican Break-In by dozens of FBI agents, and others, of

my home, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida…”