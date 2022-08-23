BREAKING: Guilty on All Charges in Michigan Governor 'Kidnapping' Case

Adam Fox and Barry Croft were found guilty of trying to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in their second trial of the year. The first took place in April.

FACT-O-RAMA! Adam Fox was so destitute he was living in the basement of a vacuum repair shop. An FBI informant offered him a credit card with a value of $5,000 to buy ammo for the kidnapping plot on several occasions, and Fox refused it.

The first trial ended in a mistrial for both men but set two other defendants free.

American Greatness senior writer Julie Kelly has been covering the controversial trials, even referring to them as the “Michigan fednapping” case.

Was doing an interview and missed verdicts Adam Fox: Guilty on all charges Barry Croft: Guilty on all charges Unbelievable. Judge put his full weight on the scale in favor of government and it worked. — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 23, 2022

The case is controversial because many of the people involved were FBI agents or informants. By some counts, as many as 12 agents or informants were involved.

FRAME-O-RAMA! The alleged scheme broke and the arrests took place in October 2020, a month before the 2020 election.

The two other defendants from the first trial in April, Brandon Caserta and Daniel Harris, were found not guilty on all charges. Two more defendants took plea deals and testified in both trials.

The judge who presided over both the April trial and the most recent proceedings, U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker, was accused of bias, going so far as limiting the time for the defense lawyers’ cross-examination of witnesses.

FACT-O-RAMA! At least 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward recently, one of whom claims the FBI is padding the number of domestic violent extremists. Apparently, there just aren’t enough for the FBI.

“The FBI doesn’t exist, it should not exist, to make people look like terrorists when they aren’t,” Croft’s public defender, Joshua Blanchard, declared in his closing remarks. “This whole thing has been a big FBI charade. This isn’t Russia, this isn’t how our country works.”

“Let the government know this is not what a fair trial looks like in America,” Christopher Gibbons, attorney for Fox, asserted to the jury in his closing statement. “Do not endorse or reward this type of behavior. It is time to end this debacle and it is time to restore Adam’s freedom.”

Both men could spend the rest of their lives in prison. It is not yet known if they will appeal.