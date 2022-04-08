BREAKING: No Convictions in Whitmer 'Kidnapping' Case, Another Black Eye For the FBI

A Grand Rapids, Mich., jury delivered no convictions in the FBI’s case against supposed “right-wing radicals” involving their plan to kidnap Michigan’s Democrat governor, Gretchen Whitmer.

OH MY GOD THIS IS HUGE THIS BASICALLY MEANS FBI IS GUILTY OF ENTRAPMENT — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 8, 2022

Investigative reporter Julie Kelly stated on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show that the FBI operation intended to paint right-wingers as dangerous prior to the 2020 elections.

QUESTION-O-RAMA! Was Whitmer in on the scheme?

The “kidnap crew” contained more FBI agents and informers than civilians partaking in the supposed scheme. It appears as though the FBI concocted the plan and then tried to recruit people to join them.

The jury returned no verdict on Adam Fox, the supposed ring-leader, and on Barry Croft as well. Both ended in a mistrial. They may have to go back for another trial.

Two other defendants, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, were found not guilty of kidnapping charges. They are free.

The four men faced life in prison if the FBI had gotten away with their vile, un-American plan.

As you may know, I’ve had a few things to say about the FBI in the past. Now we are seeing why.

Related: The FBI Has Some Serious Corruption Problems

This comes days after Jan. 6 defendant Matthew Martin was found not guilty on all charges related to his allegedly taking a brief stroll and some insurrectionary selfies in the Capitol.

This news is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes available.

The commies in the White House and their Stasi are suffering! Do your part as a patriot to kick them in the throat while we can. Become a PJ Media VIP member NOW. Keep honest, conservative news flowing. The Marxists are actively trying to silence PJ Media. Fight back!