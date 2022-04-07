News & Politics

First January 6 Defendant Acquitted!

By Kevin Downey Jr. Apr 07, 2022 11:00 AM ET
After a two-day bench trial, U.S. District Judge Trevor N. McFadden acquitted January 6 defendant Matthew Martin of all charges. Martin is the first J6 defendant to have all his charges dropped.

Martin chose a bench trial before Judge McFadden rather than a trial by jury. Now that he has been acquitted, he is hoping to get his job back. Prior to his arrest he worked as an engineer at Los Alamos and held a top-secret security clearance.

Martin was cleared of the following misdemeanor charges:

  • disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building
  • violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building
  • entering and remaining in a restricted building
  • parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Judge McFadden is a Trump appointee from 2017. He convicted Couy Griffin, a member of a pro-Trump group called “Cowboys for Trump,” for illegally entering the Capitol grounds, but acquitted him on a disorderly conduct charge.

McFadden declared that it was reasonable for Martin to believe that police, heavily outnumbered, were allowing protestors into the Capitol. He further stated that Martin’s actions that day were “as minimal and non-serious” as anyone who was at the Capitol on January 6.

Martin testified that he was waved in by a police officer. A prosecutor called this testimony “nonsense” but a video shows officers allowing people in, and Martin placing a hand on an officer’s shoulder in what appears to be a sign of gratitude.

Despite a lack of weapons found on January 6, some left-leaning news organizations still insist on calling January 6 an “insurrection.” Eleven members of a group called the “Oath Keepers” have been charged with “seditious conspiracy,” though no one has yet been charged with “sedition,” which is the act of rebellion against the government.

