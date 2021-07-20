The FBI Has Some Serious Corruption Problems

Another Black Eye For The FBI

The Department of Justice’s (DOJ) inspector general reported on Tuesday that a former senior FBI official repeatedly violated the bureau’s policy over unauthorized media contacts and by accepting “gifts”.

The unidentified FBI official had “received items of value from members of the media” and had “numerous unauthorized contacts with the media” between 2014 and 2016, including tickets from media members to two black-tie dinner events, one valued at $300 and the other at $225. They also received transportation to the event from a reporter, who was not named, the report stated.

Not The First Time For The FBI

Michael Kortan, a former top FBI press officer, received baseball tickets from a CNN reporter in 2016 and also allegedly lied to investigators, according to a DOJ report. Kortan, who resigned in 2018, had “lacked candor under oath when he provided answers to OIG’s questions relating to the September 2016 tickets that were misleading and false,” the report said.

Here is the fun part. According to the same report, the DOJ does not have the authority to compel or subpoena testimony from former department employees, including those who retire or resign during the course of the investigation. Huh…

Not The Second Time For The FBI

This comes just after we learned former FBI Chief Louis Freeh donated $100,000 to a fund for Gropey Joe’s grandkids in 2016 and then suggested to Hunter Biden that he was interested in working with him, despite Hunter’s lack of experience or qualifications, and his having been kicked out of the military in 2014.

“I would be delighted to do future work with you.” Freeh wrote to Hunter, according to emails.

Who Knew? Trump Knew

Former President Donald Trump has long alleged the FBI, and Robert Mueller’s office, colluded with leftist, mainstream media outlets by leaking sensitive information to them on a variety of issues, including the arrest of Roger Stone, claims that Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia, and regarding allegations surrounding Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.

This was a simple request for information about any leaks to @CNN regarding the controversial raid and arrest of Roger Stone. That we’re being stonewalled suggests that someone has something to hide, https://t.co/IE2pwYCp3J via @JudicialWatch — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 4, 2019

Stasi, Is That You?

The FBI has come under frequent attack for seemingly siding with the Democrats. BLM and Antifa burned our cities with near impunity while the FBI has been busy chasing patriots with Trump flags wandering, usually peacefully, in the Capitol on January 6, which Fox News’ Tucker Carlton suggested was planned and executed, in part, by the FBI.