LIVE RESULTS: Primaries in Florida and New York, Runoffs in Oklahoma

Tonight’s primaries take place in two states with interesting races. In Florida, we’ll find out who will face the juggernaut that is Gov. Ron DeSantis. Will former governor, Republican-turned-Democrat, and professional opportunist Rep. Charlie Crist prevail, or will Secretary of Agriculture Nikki Fried come out on top? Sunshine State Democrats will also choose a candidate to face off against Sen. Marco Rubio in November.

In New York, one of the biggest contests will take place in the 12th district, where redistricting has pitted two incumbent Democrats, Reps. Jerry Nadler and Carolyn Maloney, against one another. New Yorkers in two districts will also vote in special general elections.

And in Oklahoma, voters are choosing the winners of three runoffs, including a GOP primary between Rep. Markwayne Mullin and former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon; they’re running for the seat that retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe is vacating.

You can get the most up-to-date information right here at PJ Media, in partnership with our friends at Decision Desk HQ.

Drill down by county and/or congressional district for specific data. Check back throughout the night for the most up-to-date and accurate results!