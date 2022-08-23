WATCH: Ron DeSantis Goes Maverick in Epic New Campaign Ad

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) released a new campaign ad inspired by Top Gun: Maverick.

And it’s pretty darn awesome.

DeSantis mirrors Tom Cruise’s character from the hit movie, Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, instructing “Top Gov” graduates on taking on the corporate media.

“The rules of engagement are as follows: Number one, don’t fire unless fired upon, but when they fire, you fire back with overwhelming force.”

“Number two, never ever back down from a fight,” before the video cuts to a clip of a reporter arguing with the governor who said, “If I could just complete the question though…”

“Number three, don’t accept their narrative.”

Each rule is followed by a clip of DeSantis interacting with the media.

Top Gov… Dogfighting… Taking on the Corporate Media… Rules of Engagement are as Follows: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/tG7iMCAXvY — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) August 23, 2022

Epic.