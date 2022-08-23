News & Politics

WATCH: Ron DeSantis Goes Maverick in Epic New Campaign Ad

By Matt Margolis Aug 23, 2022 2:57 PM ET
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) released a new campaign ad inspired by Top Gun: Maverick.

And it’s pretty darn awesome.

DeSantis mirrors Tom Cruise’s character from the hit movie, Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, instructing “Top Gov” graduates on taking on the corporate media.

“The rules of engagement are as follows: Number one, don’t fire unless fired upon, but when they fire, you fire back with overwhelming force.”

“Number two, never ever back down from a fight,” before the video cuts to a clip of a reporter arguing with the governor who said, “If I could just complete the question though…”

“Number three, don’t accept their narrative.”

Each rule is followed by a clip of DeSantis interacting with the media.

Epic.

Matt Margolis
Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.
Tags: RON DESANTIS
