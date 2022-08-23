Joe Biden's Fingerprints Are All Over the FBI Mar-a-Lago Panty Raid

According to a new report, Joe Biden’s fingerprints are all over the Mar-a-Lago raid.

Just the News validates what serious lawyers who understand government workings have suspected since August 8: Joe Biden facilitated and signed off on the FBI raid on Trump’s home.

By May, Su conveyed to the Archives that President Joe Biden would not object to waiving his predecessor’s claims to executive privilege, a decision that opened the door for DOJ to get a grand jury to issue a subpoena compelling Trump to turn over any remaining materials he possessed from his presidency.

The memos show then-White House Deputy Counsel Jonathan Su was engaged in conversations with the FBI, DOJ and National Archives as early as April, shortly after 15 boxes of classified and other materials were voluntarily returned to the federal historical agency from Trump’s Florida home.

Long before it professed no prior knowledge of the raid on Donald Trump’s estate, the Biden White House worked directly with the Justice Department and National Archives to instigate the criminal probe into alleged mishandling of documents, allowing the FBI to review evidence retrieved from Mar-a-Lago this spring and eliminating the 45th president’s claims to executive privilege, according to contemporaneous government documents reviewed by Just the News.

Joe Biden, therefore, foreclosed his predecessor’s ability to invoke privilege on materials that had been perfectly legal for him to possess and which Trump had declassified before taking copies to Mar-a-Lago. This put a records kerfuffle in the hands of federal law enforcement. From there, the FBI did what it does so well: wrote an application for a search warrant so broad that all of Hunter’s hookers, ex-wives, girlfriends, and crack dealers could walk through it with arms outstretched.

In short: the Biden Administration turned a records imbroglio into a criminal offense.

Americans noticed, which is why Biden is giving away money to people who took out student loans for their worthless diplomas from Woke U.

Biden’s DOJ and FBI claimed the former president had criminally obstructed an investigation because he hadn’t turned over his copies of what are widely believed to be the Bureau’s Trump-Russia investigation, which was outed as a hoax done in the service of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

Former Senate Judiciary Committee legal counsel Mike Davis believes those records were item number two on the sketchy inventory provided to Trump and his attorneys after they conducted their search and seizure of his property.

The action assumes there is a crime to obstruct and, if the FBI’s search warrant is any indication, which it obviously should be, the “crimes” are Presidential Records Act (PRA) “crimes” that are not crimes at all.

In The Wall Street Journal this week, well-respected attorneys David Rivkin and Lee A. Casey said, as have many others, that this raid of Trump’s house was bogus to the core.

By their lights, the National Archives (NARA) archivists had no business getting involved in an FBI scheme to bust in and abscond with records the former president had every right to possess.

The PRA lays out detailed requirements for how the archivist is to administer the records, handle privilege claims, make the records public, and impose restrictions on access. Notably, it doesn’t address the process by which a former president’s records are physically to be turned over to the archivist, or set any deadline, leaving this matter to be negotiated between the archivist and the former president.

As I explained earlier in PJ Media, it took years of negotiating with the same archivist to come to an agreement with former President Obama on presidential records.

Related: New Poll: Most Americans Believe the FBI Is Now ‘Biden’s Gestapo’

Rivkin and Casey write that nothing, nothing “in the PRA suggests that the former president’s physical custody of his records can be considered unlawful under the statutes on which the Mar-a-Lago warrant is based.” They conclude, “if the Justice Department’s sole complaint is that Mr. Trump had in his possession presidential records he took with him from the White House, he should be in the clear, even if some of those records are classified.”

On Monday, former President Trump filed a lawsuit calling for a special master to oversee the documents seized by the FBI.

On Thursday, the magistrate judge who polished this turd for the FBI by granting the search warrant will be in session, promising to release more of the details of the FBI’s “evidence” supporting the search warrant. Expect lots of blacked-out pages.

The magistrate had better show an actual crime somewhere in that affidavit because if he granted the entire federal law enforcement apparatus permission to go through Melania’s closet depending on Joe Biden’s waiver of presidential privilege and the PRA, this FBI caper is just what it looked like on the day of the unprecedented raid: a pretextual panty raid.

And Joe’s fingerprints are all over it.