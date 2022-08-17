Impeachment Calls Intensify After 'Unconscionable' FBI Raid on Trump

The (Biden-blessed?) FBI raid on former President Trump’s Florida home has intensified calls for impeachment by Republicans who were already aghast by the lawlessness of this Administration.

Mike Davis of the Article III Project has called for the impeachments of both Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray for their “unconscionable” raid of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

The former Supreme Court clerk, whose group advises on judicial choices, denounced former Judge Garland’s raid as “indefensible” and said that, as an officer of the court, Garland should be “ashamed of himself for so recklessly politicizing the Justice Department.”

“House Republicans must impeach [Garland] and [Wray] for their unprecedented and destructive politicization of the [DOJ]…House and Senate Republicans must dismantle and rebuild the FBI, so political raids like this never happen again.”

In an op-ed for Newsweek, Davis condemned the “politicized, highly inappropriate, inaccurate leaks out of the Justice Department” to prop up the “out of control” “Biden regime” in its pursuit of punishing its likely political rival.

House Republicans must impeach Attorney General Garland and FBI Director Wray for their unprecedented and destructive politicization of the Justice Department when they reclaim power in January. And over the long term, House and Senate Republicans must dismantle and rebuild the FBI, so political raids like this never happen again. We cannot allow our law enforcement agencies to become third-world political hit squads over a bureaucratic dispute. That’s the bureaucratic dispute. That’s it. This is not any crime (the Presidential Records Act is not a criminal statute), let alone one requiring a 30-person FBI brigade and unprecedented raid of a former president’s home and office.

Davis excoriated the DOJ for elevating bureaucratic paper-pushing into a farcical drama evoking nuclear fears by leaking to the media that Trump may have, let’s see, how did The Washington Post report it again? Oh, yes: that he had “classified documents relating to nuclear weapons.” It’s why so many people, including me, want to see the underlying documents supporting the search warrant. Though infamous FBI investigator Peter Strzok may implore us to trust the agency, we don’t anymore. The FBI goodwill bank is overdrawn, pal.

Before the FBI/DOJ Trump raid, Sen. Ted Cruz was already discussing two impeachments he’d get behind.

But after the raid, well, watch out Attorney General Merrick Garland.

“I think the first impeachment we see is Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security. I think it’s very valuable to have an extended trial in the Senate laying out the absolute lawlessness on our Southern Border. The outcome is likely fore-ordained… I got to tell you the case for impeaching Merrick Garland is growing by leaps and bounds every day. The more lawless the more politicized this DOJ gets, the more compelling it gets to impeach Garland. Probably next after Mayorkas, And then in terms of impeaching Biden … I think there’s a very real possibility that Biden is impeached.

Cruz said that the FBI raid, on top of the politicization of the DOJ and FBI as revealed by the fake Trump-Russia scandal, the debacle of the Afghanistan bug-out, and our national security being sacrificed through an open border means “the pressure to impeach Biden is enormous.”

Sen. Cruz (R-TX) predicts “significant chance” Biden & AG Garland get impeached after the FBI’s lawful search of Mar-a-Lago: “The consequence of the Democrats politicizing impeachment … when there’s a Republican Congress, the pressure to impeach Biden is going to be enormous.” pic.twitter.com/s93Yz6JAkq — The Recount (@therecount) August 16, 2022

Even House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says he may be willing to go beyond a few sternly written words to voice his displeasure in the raid. He posted on TruthSocial that “I’ve seen enough. The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization. When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned.” No impeachment talk yet, but he issued a warning: “Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar.”

Attorney General Garland: preserve your documents and clear your calendar. pic.twitter.com/dStAjnwbAT — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 9, 2022

Former Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley said he intended “to [look into] all of these things until we get to the bottom of it.” They’ll be digging for quite a while.

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene filed articles of impeachment against Garland. They’re similar to the articles of impeachment issued last year by Congressman Scott Perry (R-Penn.), who issued his after the White House, DOJ, and School Boards Association colluded to create a clear and present danger narrative focused on…angry parents.