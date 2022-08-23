Insanity Wrap: Lefties Beg, 'Fauci, I Wish I Knew How to Quit You!'

The Left’s unending obsession with Anthony Fauci, even as he retires, is this week’s big crazy. Welcome to Insanity Wrap, an entire week’s worth of lefty nuttiness wrapped up in one easy-to-swallow medicated news capsule.

Plus:

Portland just got stabbed with a whole lot of unexpectedlies

Gavin Newsom did the right thing for once… and I can tell you why

Take the TikTok Endurance Challenge!

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

“It’s time to talk about my pronouns. I use ne/nem/nir” pic.twitter.com/QIEQSwEjpj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 22, 2022

I dare you to watch the whole thing.

18 seconds was all I could handle. When she got to part where she explains that calling them “Neo-pronouns” only make it seem like they haven’t been around very long, I had to bail.

Fauci, Please Let the Door Hit You on the…

If you’re looking for one man whose actions before and during the COVID pandemic did the most to damage our health, our kids, our economy, and trust in our public institutions, look no further than the diminutive bureaucrat with delusions of grandeur: Celebrity medical spokesmodel Anthony “Doctor” Fauci.

He’s there, on the left, peeking over the table.

From the efficacy of cloth masks that don’t stop germs to billion-dollar vaccines that don’t vaccinate, there was no tale too tall for Fauci to tell.

He secretly and illegally funded gain-of-function research at a sloppy Wuhan lab.

Fauci did things to puppies and monkeys I can’t even think about.

But mostly he posed as the paragon of proper Progressive governance: The unelected, all-powerful expert who makes everything better.

Instead, Fauci tore a path of destruction through this country like my bipolar ex-girlfriend used to do to the living room on one of her bad days.

Worse, Fauci’s “science” was latched onto by every would-be tyrant to close down this, lock down that, shut down the other thing.

Why didn’t Donald Trump fire Fauci at the first opportunity? That’s the $1,000 Jeopardy question in the category of Political Suicides.

But the Left? They still love this freakin’ guy.

Rachel Maddow gave him quite the ego-boosting sendoff.

Maddow: "There is a weird, obsessive, ongoing demonization of you by the right that is hinged on covid." Fauci: "What we're dealing with is a distortion of reality, conspiracy theories that make no sense… making it look like trying to save lives is encroaching on freedom." pic.twitter.com/U2CG6MgMGI — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 23, 2022

Steny Hoyer: “Americans have come to know Dr. Anthony Fauci as a competent leader during the worst public-health crisis in our lifetimes. I want to join in thanking him for his decades of public service to our country as he prepares to step down at the end of this year.”

Kamala Harris: “Dr. Fauci is an incredible public servant whose decades of leadership in science and medicine saved countless lives across the world. Dr. Fauci’s work helped guide our nation through its most challenging public health crises, and I am grateful for his service.”

Dan Rather: “Dr. Fauci, thank you for your service. Please ignore the haters.”

Barack Obama: “I will always be grateful that we had a once-in-a-century public health leader to guide us through a once-in-a-century pandemic. Few people have touched more lives than Dr. Fauci – and I’m glad he’s not done yet.”

I could go on but you get the point: Lefties love the guy whose bad judgement — or was it malicious intent? — gave the go-ahead for every power-grabbing, money-stealing political action taken over the last two-plus years.

Sorry about the bad headline: Lefties don’t wish they knew how to quit Fauci.

They wish they had more just like him — and they’ll get more, too.

The only way to stop the next Fauci is to defund and eliminate his office, root and branch.

There’s a lesson here for the GOP, if they’re willing to learn it.

Before We Continue, Here’s a Short Video to Restore Your Faith in Everything…

After this video slides should be required at all dog parks pic.twitter.com/g69m6XldIc — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 22, 2022

Whew, I needed that.

Your Weekly Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Say it with me now: “Unexpectedly!”

After Portland had a record number of homicides last year, city leaders invested $6 million in nonprofit programs and formed a new police unit, both intended to reduce shootings. The result: Oregon’s largest city has had 56 homicides as of Aug. 16, seven fewer than it had at this time last year but far above its average for the past two decades.

Violent crime is just a way to mostly peacefully protest Portland’s refusal to defund the police like they said they would.

Quote(s) of the Week

Be careful what you wish for, Liz.

You Read It Here First

AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Usually, these Daily Mail headlines are a pleasure — nobody packs more of a story, with more punch, into a headline than the DM does.

But this once, shorter would have been better and truer: “Newsom Running for Prez in ’24.”

Previously On Insanity Wrap: A Constitutional Crisis Is Just What Merrick Garland Ordered

Senator Slacker

When Fetterman actually does campaign, he appears dressed this way. This privileged Harvard grad, who’s lived off his parents into middle age, thinks this kind of slob attire connects with blue collar voters. Why? Because he thinks so little of the PA working class. pic.twitter.com/MzfQbEWgHm — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) August 21, 2022

I can’t believe we’re losing to a guy who turns out to be Jonah from Veep, but without the charm.

A quick little something before we get to this week’s closing meme…

