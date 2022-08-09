The Morning Briefing: Merrick Garland's Mar-a-Lago Raid May Have Clinched Senate for the GOP

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Jeffrey’s predilection for chasing everything down with root beer was burdensome to his friends after every late-night Taco Bell bender.

Gosh, it seems like just yesterday that I was writing here about President LOLEightyonemillion’s puppet masters weaponizing and unleashing their rogue federal agencies on their political opponents.

Probably because I was.

For the last couple of years, I’ve been saying that I’m wary of putting even outlandish things into the universe because they might come true. Well, dear readers, here we are, sooner than even I expected.

I was on the phone when the news about the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago hit (Matt has the particulars here) and it wasn’t until I quintuple-checked it that I believed it was true.

The outrage from the right was immediate, which Matt also covered. Here’s perhaps the most intriguing bit from that post:

Most importantly, however, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy gave a stern warning to Attorney General Merrick Garland. “I’ve seen enough,” he said in a statement. “The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponized politicization. When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned.” He added, “Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar.”

It would be a huge miracle if this egregious overstep by the Biden administration gave McCarthy the spine we’ve all been waiting for. While seeing the flurry of reaction on social media, I quickly began thinking of what other consequences the Democrats’ extremism might have:

Anyone who reads me knows that I haven't been sold on the GOP's chances for taking back the Senate. I think this Mar-a-Lago raid was an in-kind contribution to every Republican on the ballot. — SFK (@stephenkruiser) August 9, 2022

That wasn’t a flippant remark on my part. If there were any undecided voters floating around somewhere in America I can’t imagine that the fence is very comfortable right now. It’s also probably a safe bet that Drooling Joe’s Stazi move guarantees that apathy won’t be a problem for the Republicans.

Almost since the moment that Joe Biden occupied the Oval Office, I’ve been saying that the Democrats were going to screw it up by overreaching, which they’ve been doing. Last night’s raid was obviously their biggest overreach yet and it came after the Democrats’ and Biden’s most (only?) successful weekend in office.

All they had to do was take the win but that’s not how Team Overreach works. The White House insists that they knew nothing about the raid, which is the biggest lie from a Democratic administration since Bubba’s “I did not have sexual relations with that woman,” line.

Merrick Garland may very well still be working out his Mitch McConnell daddy issues but he’s also the puppet president’s puppet. The prime directive of this Democratic hive mind is to keep Donald Trump off of the ballot in 2024 because they know that he will destroy them.

That obsession might have just handed control of the Senate to the Republicans.

The Mailbag of Magnificence

The mailbag is empty today because you all seemed to have taken the weekend off or something. DO YOU HAVE LIVES?!?!?

As I’ve said, this is a work in progress. If I get a few good ones today we’ll do it tomorrow: [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

Me. Narrative Destroyed on Voter Fraud

VodkaPundit. Holy Crapo Amendment! Dems Reject Middle Class Protection from Doubled IRS

BREAKING: FBI Raids Trump’s Home at Mar-A-Lago [UPDATED]

HELL TO PAY: Republicans Slam Biden Admin Over Raid of Trump Home, Vow Investigation

Five Democrats You Need to Make Fun of RIGHT NOW

War on Reality: Not a Single Dem Senator Voted to Define Pregnancy as Unique to Biological Females

The Great Self-Sorting Continues

Good puppies, here’s a treat! The MSM Suddenly Decides Elections Can Be Stolen… But Only by Republicans

Biden Says Israel Has Right to Defend Itself, Except When It Does

Stand, Men of the West!

Here’s a tissue, now shut it. NYC Mayor Has a Hissy Fit Over Illegals Sent to His Sanctuary City

#RIP. Remembering Olivia Newton-John: Singer, Actress, and My Boyhood Crush

Indiana Faces Corporate Backlash to Its New Abortion Law

Townhall Mothership

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Brings the Receipts to Prove Arkansas Newspaper’s Bias

Liberal Media Goes Bananas Over FBI Raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Residence

Cancel Cancel Culture. 80-Year-Old Woman Banned From Community Pool After Complaining About Biological Male in Ladies Restroom

Did You Notice What Was Behind an Activist Who Is Against Texas Busing Migrants to NYC?

The times they are a changin’. A new phenomenon in Maryland: packed houses for concealed carry classes

Cam&Co. Florida paper wants DeSantis to target 2A sheriffs

Second lawsuit filed against California law that’s shut down youth shooting sports activities across the state

Breaking: More flights cancelled as air traffic snarls worsen

The scandal that has become the focus of the audiophile world

Stelter: Hey, Hunter Biden is “not just a right-wing media story” any more, you know

Chris Pratt Delivers Perfect Response to ‘Woke Critics’ Who Panned ‘The Terminal List’

Alan Dershowitz Rips FBI Raid on Trump, Raises Legal Questions About How It Was Conducted

Rachel Maddow Tries to Legitimize Her Collusion Coverage to Vanity Fair and Manages to Invalidate Herself Entirely

Sebastian Gorka drops powerful video about what the FBI raid on Mar-A-Lago means for all Americans

Cue the eye-rolls: NYT already trying to make Liz Cheney a martyr claiming she’s giving up her House seat to fight EVIL TRUMP backfires bigly

WATCH: Joe Biden coughs ‘a wet one’ right into his hand and the poor guy next to him can’t get away

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Meet the Trans Activist Who Is Trafficking Illegal Mail-Order Hormones to Kids

Tell Me Again Who the Real Racists Are?

How the Left Is Erasing History and Minorities

Cancel Culture Has Destroyed the Power of the Apology

Charles Payne Brings the Hammer Down on Electric Vehicle Lies

Americans Aren’t Vaccinating Young Kids Against COVID…That’s Good

Around the Interwebz

No electric vehicles on the market today qualify for the new EV tax credit

Jumping spiders may experience something like REM sleep

30 Actors Who Have Played Both Marvel and DC Comics Characters

Smells Like Onion

Study Finds Fewer Millennials Choosing To Become Good Parents https://t.co/SAe7ySJsfU pic.twitter.com/uHFEoInjXX — The Onion (@TheOnion) August 8, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

🌚 Ramon Pichot was a Catalan painter and member of the Saffron crew. Artistically, his work was influenced by Impressionism at first, but later turned to Symbolic Modernism. 🏛 @MuseusDeSitges Parisian Boulevard by Ramon Pichot i Gironès 1898/1901 pic.twitter.com/lhkXxJ2eZk — DailyArt (@DailyArtApp) August 8, 2022