Hey, Kids! Trans Activist Eli Erlick Will Help You Chemically Alter Your Body Through the Mail

Trans activist Eli Erlick — a young man posing as a young woman — is accused of offering to illegally traffic body-altering hormones to kids.

This is the moral equivalent of taking a troubled teen who’s into cutting and handing them an X-ACTO knife and fresh blades.

The invaluable LibsOfTikTok found evidence of Erlick’s scheme, perhaps dating back to September of 2021, and published it on Twitter starting last Friday.

Erlick posted the following on Instagram along with a picture of himself holding what is apparently supposed to be a hormone pill:

There are over 20 states trying to criminalize hormone therapy, particularly for trans youth. So, my friends and I had an idea: sending out our extra prescriptions around the country. If you need hormones, I’m working with a distribution network to get you access. Everything is free, no questions asked. We have hundreds of doses of testosterone, estradiol, and spironolactone available right now. All are prescribed by doctors and unused.

“In the meantime,” he concludes, “DM me if you need HRT or if you have overprescribed hormones you’d like to send out.”

The link goes to a LibsOfTikTok item, because Erlick has locked down at least one social media account and deleted several Instagram items.

As a buddy of mine observed upon hearing of Erlick’s enterprise, “This is SO illegal!”

Here’s Erlick in his own words on video:

“So yeah, I know it’s illegal.” @EliErlick admits intent to sell prescription hormone drugs online. Erlick suggests that even parents and doctors shouldn’t have a say. pic.twitter.com/kEU5J9sUjS — BURKE (@imsimonburk) August 6, 2022

“I know it’s illegal, duh.”

In September of last year, Erlick posted on Instagram his 11 mantras for gender transitioning. Number six is “Redistribute your extra hormones to people who can’t access/afford them,” according to another item unearthed by LibsOfTikTok.

The Post Millennial beat me to the punch on the story gaining steam Sunday night, so here’s that angle for you:

The viral post caught the attention of the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh, who said he would make it his “personal mission” to see Erlick face consequences for his confessed crimes. In response, Erlick tagged Walsh and Libs of Tiktok in an Instagram story that boasted, “Thanks for the free advertising.” Blaire White, a popular Youtuber, said that she was making a video about Erlick and had contacted him for a quote. She shared a screenshot of their brief exchange. “Trans youth deserve lifesaving, affirmative care. You can quote me on that,” said Erlick, referencing the affirm-or-suicide myth that has been thoroughly debunked by experts. “And you’re going to make one suburb prison bitch. Quote me on that,” White retorted.

Despite locking his Twitter account and deleting incriminating Instagram posts, Erlick seems more than willing to double down on trafficking hormones.

It seemed so much easier when all I had to worry about was my kids getting their hands on some edibles.

In 2016, Teen Vogue named Erlick a “Badass Young Feminist” who was “changing the game.”

Actual feminists, such as retired tennis great (and not a conservative) Martina Navratilova, are speaking out more and more against altered males forcing women aside in sports and private spaces.

There are kids all over the country in serious need of psychological help. If Eli Erlick gets his way, they’ll get unsupervised, powerful prescription meds through the mail, instead.

We ought to throw the book at this guy for being on the wrong side of the law, but he’s on the right side of our Crazy Years zeitgeist.

Also for our VIPs: Florida Man Friday: Stop Draggin’ My Cart Around