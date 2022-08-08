The MSM Suddenly Decides Elections Can Be Stolen... But Only by Republicans

The mainstream media gladly colluded with Democrats to insist that the 2020 election was the safest, fairest, and most secure election in the history of the world, the universe, and all dimensions in the multiverse. If you dare suggest that Biden stole the 2020 election, you are immediately declared a fringe conspiracy theorist and banned on social media.

But it looks like the media is starting to change its tune on the theory that our elections are secure and can’t be stolen. There’s just a tiny caveat: only Republicans can steal elections.

Bloomberg sought to find out which states are “most vulnerable to political election interference” and “what it means for elections this fall and in 2024, when the White House will once again be at stake.” I’ll save you all the details because the criteria were ridiculously biased. But, according to the exposé, reporters Ryan Teague Beckwith and Bill Allison looked at all the states, scrutinized election laws, consulted with experts, and while they claim the 2022 vote “should be fine” because election integrity laws in various states have stalled, Beckwith and Allison nevertheless insist that the 2024 vote could potentially be “stolen” should Trump loyalists win gubernatorial elections Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin, and possibly Pennsylvania.

Why? Because these Trump loyalists questioned the results of the 2020 election and would probably steal the election for Trump in 2024.

As I’ve previously pointed out, despite the left’s insistence that the 2020 election was so secure and fair, many election irregularities have been discovered. Bloomberg’s research and hypothesis essentially rest on the theory that questioning the results of the 2020 election means red states will steal an election because their legislatures will try to pass election integrity laws or refuse to certify results. Never mind the fact that in 2020 it was Democrat governors who illegally changed election laws in their states, making them less secure. For example, last month, the Wisconsin Supreme Court declared in a 4-3 ruling that most absentee ballot boxes used in the 2020 election were illegal — accounting for well over Biden’s razor-thin margin of victory in the state.

But there were even more shenanigans in 2020 aside from what happened in the election. Most people probably aren’t aware that the U.S. Census miscounted 14 states, largely overcounting blue states and undercounting red ones. That’s quite a coincidence, don’t you think? The United States has only been conducting a national census since 1790. You would think that it would be handled competently by now, right? Oh yeah, and the Census Bureau only revealed the error after all the reapportionment and redistricting had occurred. In other words, we only found out about it after it was too late. This error not only affected representation in Congress but likely swung the Electoral College in favor of the Democrats in 2024 by nine votes.

But, according to Bloomberg, only Republicans are the problem. So if the 2024 election is close, the error in the 2020 Census could illegitimately tip it to the Democrat candidate. Gee, I wonder why Bloomberg didn’t mention that in the article.

