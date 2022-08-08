Holy Crapo Amendment! Dems Reject Middle Class Protection from Doubled IRS

In rejecting the Crapo Amendment, Democrats tacitly admitted that their new nuclear-strength IRS has just one job: To wage war on everyone but their rich buddies.

It was a crazy weekend getting Presidentish Joe Biden’s massive Tax & Spend & Regulate bill* through the 50/50 Senate. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) suspended COVID-19 testing rules and kept his superspreader voting event going all hours to ensure passage of the $700 billion boondoggle.

But when asked to include IRS protections for the poor and the middle class, Schumer and every other Democrat voted NO.

Republican Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho offered a very simple amendment to Biden’s $80 billion expansion of the IRS with 87,000 new agents. You might not have read about it in any of your favorite newspapers, and it’s a sure thing the network news ignored the Crapo Amendment completely.

But Phil Kerpen caught it:

Candidate Biden famously — or infamously — promised not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 a year, which in Democrat-dominated enclaves like San Francisco is barely enough to afford a middle-class lifestyle.

Nevertheless, his Tax & Spend & Regulate bill will actually increase taxes “for most people,” according to the Institute for Policy Innovation and other groups.

The tax hike is admittedly small for folks earning less than $100,000 and breaks a promise only the clinically brain-dead ever believed.

But it’s Biden’s up-armored IRS that should scare people — and that someday soon, will.

Robert Wood explains:

The Schumer-Manchin tax bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act, which passed the Senate on Sunday, raises taxes and will give the IRS billions to go into what the Wall Street Journal called “beast mode.”

Spread out over 10 years, more than half of the IRS’s newfound $80 billion will go towards enforcement. That means more audits — a lot more audits.

LOL the guy who said there's no reason to fear an IRS audit if you didn't lie is an enrolled tax agent who is calling for corporate welfare for tax pros. https://t.co/oC67zxMQaF — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) August 8, 2022

Already, the “IRS audits the poor at 5 times the rate of everyone else,” says CBS News. In other words, the IRS audits those who can least afford a tax lawyer’s help, so they just pay up.

The Crapo Amendment was meant to make sure that the poor and middle class wouldn’t feel the brunt of Biden’s Godzilla tax collection agency.

But Dems know who butters their toast, don’t they?

Even when the IRS finds nothing wrong, honest taxpayers can find themselves on the hook for thousands in legal fees, trying to prove their innocence.

87,000 IRS agents will be hired with $80 billion taxpayer dollars when the Senate Reconciliation bill passes this weekend. And they’re buying more guns & ammo too. Lower to middle income Americans & small businesses will be the primary targets of Democrat’s new IRS force. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/G43qh5mv9p — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 5, 2022

Plus: “An official report published by the Government Accountability Office said that at the end of 2017, the IRS had 4,487 guns and 5,062,006 rounds of ammunition in its weapons inventory,” says Forbes.

Recommended: Lefties Are Objectively Pro-Monkeypox

This story ought to make you shiver:

Charles J. Read, a CPA and president of small business services bureau GetPayroll, gives presentations on tax preparation and the travails that can occur when something goes wrong. In one anecdote, an ex-employee falsely accused Read’s client of skimming the register and under-reporting income, setting off an IRS investigation. At their insistence, GetPayroll provided accounting records going back 10 years or more. The client hired a lawyer costing them almost $100,000 before the IRS finally dropped the unsubstantiated investigation without findings after two years. “I didn’t bill my client after all they’ve been through,” Read relates. “I could not bring myself to do it.”

Not many lawyers would forgive a six-figure fee.

Remember when President Barack Obama weaponized the IRS against the Tea Party? Without those Crapo Amendment protections, the IRS will have an additional 87,000 agents available for partisan mischief.

“The money allocated to the IRS,” Joseph Simonson reports, “would increase the agency’s budget by more than 600 percent.”

Meanwhile, your budget — already shrinking due to Bidenflation — will become more subject than ever to the whims of an increasingly rogue agency.

Welcome to Dystopian America. Save your receipts.

*Don’t call it the Inflation Reduction Act because it doesn’t.