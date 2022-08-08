War on Reality: Not a Single Dem Senator Voted to Define Pregnancy as Unique to Biological Females

If insanity involves an inability or unwillingness to accept and deal with ineluctable realities, then every last Democrat in the United States Senate, all fifty of them, is insane and has no business being anywhere near the levers of power. This was made clear yet again on Sunday, when the entire bloc of those who think of themselves as our intellectual and moral superiors voted against recognizing a fact that has been obvious since the dawn of recorded time.

Every last Democrat voted against an amendment to the infamously misnamed Inflation Reduction Act — which will do absolutely nothing to reduce inflation but will likely result in the financial ruin of many Americans — that would have defined pregnancy as something that only biological females can experience.

This latest attempt to call the Democrats out of their delusions and willful ignorance was the brainchild of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). According to a report in the Washington Examiner Sunday, Rubio “introduced the measure to the sweeping budget reconciliation bill in a marathon voting session in which Republicans introduced dozens of provisions that don’t have the votes to be enacted but force Democrats to take a stance on contentious issues.” But they failed to bell the cat on this one; the Democrats refused to budge on their insane new dogma that Joe Rogan or Arnold Schwarzenegger is just as likely to end up in the family way (as they used to call it when families weren’t exercises in neo-colonialist white privilege) as Michelle Duggar.

Rubio enunciated a fact that would never have had to be explained on the Senate floor, had common sense remained a characteristic of most of our nation’s august legislators: “The only people capable of being pregnant are biological females.” He (if I may be so presumptuous as to assume Rubio’s gender) added, “And therefore, I think federal pregnancy programs should be limited to biological females, and that’s what this would do.” Obviously, the Democrat solons couldn’t go along with something as extreme as that.

Rubio gave it his best shot, however, noting, “A few minutes ago, I looked back across 5,500 years of human history, and so far, every single human pregnancy has been biological female. And therefore, the only thing I’m trying to do is make sure that federal law is clear, since every pregnancy that’s ever existed has been in a biological female, and that our federal laws reflect that pregnancy programs are available to the only people who are capable of getting pregnant: biological females.” Why, that’s racist! Or something! Whatever it is, it’s bad!

All 50 of the Senate’s Republicans demonstrated that they can safely drive automobiles and be trusted with sharp objects when they voted for Rubio’s definition. However, Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) countered Rubio’s salvo of clear thinking and common sense by accusing him of using his proposed amendment to try to stop the Orwellianly-named Inflation Reduction Act. She also took the opportunity to complain that the dastardly Republicans were not content to interfere with the Democrats’ fantasies, but were also daring to legislate against one of the premier sacraments of their religion, abortion.

“This is,” thundered the righteous Murray, “a procedural attempt by Republicans to derail our ability to get this bill across the finish line and deliver for families in our country.” How passing a bill that will raise nearly everyone’s taxes is delivering for families is a mystery she did not deign to explain. “You know, it’s actually outrageous,” Murray raged, “that Republicans are trying to talk about pregnancy when in this country right now, they are forcing women to stay pregnant no matter their circumstances, pushing cruel and extreme abortion bans.” Actually, in ordinary circumstances, there is a very simple way that women can make sure they don’t become pregnant and thus never have to kill a child or even consider doing so. But Murray and the Democrats don’t want to talk about that.

“Republicans,” Murray continued, “are now resorting to tactics like this to distract from the fact that they don’t have any serious concerns for working so hard to oppose this bill that lowers costs, lowers emissions, and lowers the deficit.”

It does none of those things, any more than anyone who is not a biological female can become pregnant. But Democrats have long ago freed themselves from such mind-forged manacles as the idea that one’s view of the world must correspond to the way the world actually is. These Senators are veritable gods: they will remake the world the way they want it, filled with pregnant men, big government measures that lower taxes, and open borders that fill the nation with rainbows of diversity and multiculturalism. What, you hidebound bigot, could possibly go wrong?