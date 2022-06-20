Woke Madness: Man Not Allowed Donate Blood Because He Won't Say If He's Pregnant

You can’t donate blood when you’re pregnant, which is why UK donor clinics have to ask men if they’re expecting.

Yes, men.

Er… penis-bearing humans.

Sorry. I hope I didn’t offend womyn with lady-penises.

A British blood donor — a man in his 60s — was turned away from a local clinic when he refused to fill out a form asking whether he was pregnant or had been pregnant in the last month.

Being well past “advanced maternal age,” as American doctors say, and lacking the necessary plumbing to conceive, carry, or deliver a child, Leslie Sinclair refused to answer the “nonsensical” question.

According to the Daily Mail, Sinclair has donated 125 pints of blood over almost 50 years of giving.

But not this time:

When he complained that as a man in his 60s this question did not apply and he should not have to answer it, Mr Sinclair said staff at the clinic told him they could not accept his blood. The stand-off took place as NHS England launched a campaign earlier this week to recruit a million more blood donors over the next five years after numbers fell during the pandemic.

At the same time that Britain’s state-run National Health Service is begging Britons to donate blood, every potential donor must reveal whether she or he is pregnant in order to “promote inclusiveness.”

Excluding donors is now promoting inclusiveness.

“‘I told them that was stupid and that if I had to leave, I wouldn’t be back, and that was it, I got on my bike and cycled away,” Sinclair told the Daily Mail.

Let’s be very clear about this: Britain would rather turn away a longtime blood donor than risk hurting the feelings of unknown someones with mental issues.

