NYC Mayor Has a Hissy Fit Over Illegals Sent to His Sanctuary City

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending busloads of illegal immigrants to the sanctuary city of New York City, and Mayor Eric Adams is none too happy about it.

“This is horrific, when you think about what the governor is doing,” he said on Sunday.

Why is it horrific? Well, apparently, these immigrants, who came into our country illegally (and have no business being here in the first place) didn’t want to go to New York City; they wanted to go somewhere else.

“We’re finding that some of the families are on the bus that wanted to go to other locations, and they were not allowed to do so,” Mayor Adams said. “They were forced on the bus with the understanding that they were going to other locations that they wanted to go to, and when they tried to explain they were not allowed to do so.”

I wouldn’t want to go anywhere near New York City either, but as Gov. Abbott says, it’s the ideal place for them.

“In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” Abbott said in a statement. “I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief.”

You wanted them, Mayor Adams… well, now you’ve got them.