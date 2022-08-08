How the Left Is Erasing History and Minorities

History continues to get erased by triggered leftists, and the latest target is the Massachusetts state flag. Last year, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill establishing a commission on changing the state flag and state seal, which some claim to be offended over because of its use of a Minuteman’s sword and Native American imagery. The commission voted unanimously to recommend changing the state symbols back in May.

But that has not ended the debate over whether it’s a “racist symbol” or an important historical reminder. According to the Boston Globe, one critic of the state flag and seal, which has roots that go all the way back to 1629, called it the “last state flag of white supremacy.”

“It is a long time coming,” said Andrews-Maltais, a member of the Special Commission on the Official Seal and Motto of the Commonwealth. “We’d like to see it transformed.”

The state of Massachusetts itself is named for the Native American tribe from the region. Should the state be renamed as well? I hate to even joke about this because it will probably happen eventually.

Others on the commission are now having second thoughts.

“I was kicking myself,” said John Peters Jr., executive director of the state’s Commission on Indian Affairs, who now regrets his vote. “When I look at that flag, it’s like a true depiction of what happened to the Native people here.” He also added that changing the seal “gives the Commonwealth an opportunity to forget about that history.”

“This is the flag that crushed the Confederacy, and now to say that it’s a racist symbol — I’m not buying it,” said retired Brigadier General Leonid Kondratiuk, another member of the commission. “Seventeen-thousand Massachusetts soldiers died fighting under that flag.”

But, leftists being leftists, they have to be triggered by something. To them, everything is racist, and as such, minorities have been systematically erased as longstanding mascots in all aspects of life by leftist snowflakes who insist their likenesses are offensive. Aunt Jemima’s breakfast syrup is now Pearl Milling Company breakfast syrup. The Native American woman who once adorned Land O’ Lakes butter has been removed from her land on the packaging. Uncle Ben is no longer shown on his famous rice.

We’ve seen the same nonsense in sports, too. The Cleveland Indians are now the Cleveland Guardians. The Washington Redskins have been renamed the Washington Commanders. We can’t have thousands of people rooting for a team named for a minority, can we? Did anyone really find these depictions offensive, or was this actually done because having these teams and brands proved how not racist we are as a society?

Sure enough, the descendants of Aunt Jemima weren’t happy with the way she was being erased from history. “This is an injustice for me and my family. This is part of my history, sir,” a great-grandson of Anna Short Harrington, one of the original women to portray Aunt Jemima, lamented. “The racism they talk about, using images from slavery, that comes from the other side — white people. This company profits off images of our slavery. And their answer is to erase my great-grandmother’s history. A black female… It hurts.”

The brand is owned by the Quaker Oats Company, which ironically has not scrubbed the Quaker Oats mascot from its products. I guess white people on product packaging are okay.