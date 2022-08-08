Five Democrats You Need to Make Fun of RIGHT NOW

If you listen to my weekly radio show (every Friday from 6-7 p.m. ET at LINEWSRADIO.com), you know I have a segment called “Liberals Are Stupid and I Can Prove It.” It’s usually an audio clip of a liberal screaming, like this lunatic. You also know that what you’ve just read is nothing more than a shameless plug for the “Kevin Downey, Jr. Show” (every Friday from 6-7 p.m. ET at LINEWSRADIO.com).

I don’t hate the lefties; that would take time and effort. We’re better off just making fun of them. The biggest problem lately is that we don’t have enough time to laugh at all the jackpuddings on the other side of the aisle. So I’ve decided to comb the internet and bring you some of the left’s biggest idiots. Like a scrubbing bubble, I work hard, so you don’t have to.

Joe Biden

Let’s get Gropey Joe Biden out of the way. I almost feel guilty laughing at our president. It’s akin to making fun of your elderly neighbor with dementia who walks around the neighborhood looking for his pants.

Check out this video. This man is our leader.

BIDEN: "It’s not like it’s beyond our control. The weather may be beyond our control for now, but it’s not beyond our control." pic.twitter.com/b8f7hMERGh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 8, 2022

Nancy Pelosi

Is Fancy Nancy drunk? Perhaps she can smell burning toast and needs an aspirin STAT. Which is it? YOU decide! Mad bomb shouts to whoever added the creepy 1960s sci-fi sound effects.

Eric Adams

Congrats to the Daily Wire for this gem. New York City Mayor Eric Adams goes all-in for illegal immigrants but doesn’t want them pulling into his Port Authority bus station.

Congrats, you played yourself pic.twitter.com/jbAadNLHAr — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) August 8, 2022

Kathy Hochul

I don’t know what’s funnier about this horrifically staged photo op of New York’s commie Governor Kathy Hochul:

the brand new apron, which was likely returned to Walmart after the shoot for a full refund;

the BBQ scene to make it seem like Hochul isn’t a lizard person;

the unbelievable notion that she could actually get enough people to her house to eat all that meat; or

those eyebrows

Great day for a barbecue, New York! ☀️🍔🌭 pic.twitter.com/yFrn85lHOW — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) August 7, 2022

John Fetterman

This guy below is not a serial killer. Nor is he Lurch from The Addams Family. This is John Fetterman. He is running for a Senate seat in Pennsylvania. He had a stroke and disappeared from the campaign trail. That’s not the funny part. What I find hilarious is that he is sending creepy cardboard cutouts of himself around the state for people to look at to decide if they want to vote for Dr. Oz or Slingblade.

John Fetterman is running for the United States Senate in PA. He had a stroke in mid May and hasn’t been seen publicly since. This is literally his campaign. Cardboard cutouts and commercials. Reports are he still can’t speak clearly. Citizens deserve transparency. pic.twitter.com/qcVUCGvxMJ — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) August 8, 2022

BONUS LEFTY MORONS!

You can’t properly make fun of liberals and not bash the Bat-stew Flu COVID-19 Nazis who went all-out to avoid a virus that 98.9% of Americans would survive — even more when you consider how many people tested positive and never told the feds. I threw this one in because there is nothing funnier to me than people losing their marbles over getting the sniffles.

Small recap of the last 2 years of insanity!pic.twitter.com/gYE4wAb9yu — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 7, 2022

