Americans Aren’t Vaccinating Young Kids Against COVID...That’s Good

The quest to vaccinate kids against COVID-19 has been on since the moment the vaccines were approved for emergency use in December 2020. While the approval was seen as a positive development in the fight against the virus, people still caught it and died from it, despite being vaccinated and boosted. But the push was always for universal vaccinations, and if you didn’t want to get the vaccine because you did your research and found you weren’t in a high-risk group, you were treated like a horrible person — especially if you didn’t want to get your kids vaccinated.

In order to boost vaccination rates and Big Pharma profits, the Biden administration and the media colluded in a fear campaign to scare parents. In December, the media claimed there was a surge in child COVID hospitalizations. It was a bogus story, but it gave the Biden administration cover to pursue these unnecessary shots anyway, and the administration approved the Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines for children ages 6 months to 5 years old back in June.

According to the FDA advisory committee, the vaccines provided safe and effective protection against COVID for kids — even though they aren’t at substantial risk from the virus. This is hardly a secret, and there are several countries, like Sweden, that aren’t recommending COVID vaccines for kids because the benefits don’t outweigh the risks.

One of the most bizarre and frightening things we’ve seen the government do recently is pushing for unnecessary COVID vaccination of young kids. Biden even bragged about it, boasting, “We’re the only country in the world doing this right now.”

CDC data shows that school-age children have a COVID recovery rate of 99.997% — better than their mortality risk from the seasonal flu. Last summer, The Wall Street Journal reported that various studies have all shown children at an “extremely slim risk from dying from COVID-19.”

Studies have shown that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are more likely to cause myocarditis in young males than natural infection from COVID. Studies suggest that there’s anywhere from a 1-in-5,000 to a 1-in-6,000 chance of myocarditis in young males who receive the second dose of an mRNA vaccine. According to Doran Fink, M.D., deputy director of the clinical side of the FDA’s Division of Vaccines and Related Products Applications, “when you look at the balances of risk versus benefit, what we really start to see is risk of myocarditis being higher [than risk from COVID-19] in males under age 40.”

Thankfully, the overwhelming majority of parents of young kids knew better than to vaccinate their children against a disease that largely doesn’t affect them. “Data published by the CDC Monday shows that about 755,730 children aged 6 months to 4 years of age have received at least one vaccine dose since June 18, 2022, or when a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization for Moderna’s and Pfizer’s mRNA vaccines were recommended by the CDC for the baby-toddler group,” reports The Epoch Times. “On its website, the CDC does not indicate how many children aged 6 months to 4 are fully vaccinated.”

There are roughly 18 million children in this age group across the United States, according to the American Hospital Association, which means that only around 4.1% of this age bracket have gotten at least a single dose of the vaccine. This is similar to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics, which estimates that 5% of kids in this age group have been vaccinated.

According to a recent poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation, 43% of parents said they definitely would not get their kids vaccinated, 13% would only do so if it were required, and 27% said they’d wait and see. Only 10% said they’d do so right away, and 7% said their kids were already vaccinated.

According to the foundation, “When asked in their own words for the main reason why they will not vaccinate their eligible child under 5…parents cite concerns about the newness of the vaccine and not enough testing or research, concerns over side effects, and worries over the overall safety of the vaccines.”

No matter how hard the Biden administration has tried, parents know better and aren’t buying the rhetoric.